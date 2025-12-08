CATEGORIES
by Mark Rowe

Suprema, the South Korean biometric access control product company, has launched BioStar X, which unifies biometric access control and video surveillance, into a single platform, the manufacturer says.

 

The new product offers a unified monitoring console. Administrators can view interactive maps, AI-powered video grids, live alarms, and access logs on a single screen in real time, without the need to switch between systems, and so helping users to respond to incidents more intelligently. Its access control features allow administrators to define detailed role-based access levels, zone-based rules, and automated emergency actions such as lockdowns and fire protocols. This unified view, with a granular approach, streamlines security operations across facilities and sites, the developers say, while offering policy enforcement. BioStar X also offers AI-driven video intelligence by detecting events such as falls, intrusions, loitering, and tailgating, which enables administrators to identify potential issues.

Built on a scalable and flexible architecture, BioStar X’s open API-based architecture supports integration with third-party systems from parking management and perimeter detection to drones and robots. This allows, the developers add, inter-operable security ecosystems tailored to operational needs. Features such as AES-256 encryption, database sharding, and multi-communication servers offer business continuity whether at single sites or multi-sites. Designed to support thousands of devices and users, this scalable architecture allows security infrastructure to expand as they grow, the firm adds.

 

‘Unified platform’

Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc, said: “With BioStar X, we’re delivering total confidence in security operations. One unified platform combining AI intelligence, multi-credential access, and seamless scalability—enabling organizations to grow their security infrastructure without compromise. That’s the future of intelligent operations. It represents our vision for the future of enterprise security—intelligent, integrated, and adaptive to continuous change.”

