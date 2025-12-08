The South Korean video surveillance manufacturer has added to its recently launched IDIS Edge AI Plus Camera range. Newly unveiled are the Edge AI Plus 8MP LightMaster IR PTZ camera (DC-S6883WRA) and the Edge AI Plus 6MP LightMaster IR PTZ camera (DC-S6683WRA).

Both NDAA-compliant cameras offer AI auto-tracking, rapid and 40-times zoom, EIS image stabilization, and automated AI (artificial intelligence). They use object detection and classification for real-time surveillance. The PTZ auto-tracking, with IDIS’s A-Cut and AI Search technology, lets users track the movements of people and vehicles across multiple cameras and from scene to scene, the developers say. Atribute recognition enables searches by gender and age, wearable accessories, vehicle type (cars, trucks, buses, bicycles, motorcycles, and so on.), and colour.

Like the other cameras in the Edge AI Plus range, the new PTZ cameras’ analytics are powered by the company’s in-house-developed IDIS Deep Learning Engine, IDLA Pro. This gives users four new AI-powered analytics functions: crowd detection, abandoned and removed object detection, and fall detection.

The DC-S6883WRA and DC-S6683WRA come with Smart UX Controls for users to track moving objects in real time. The developers say the products are suitable for perimeter security, public safety, and situational awareness across wide-area and high-footfall surveillance applications.

The outdoor-ready camera also features a 40x AF optical zoom lens and a heater and IR (infra-red) illuminator, enabling night vision up to 400m. The products come with IK10 vandal-proof construction and IP66 and NEMA Type 4X environmental ratings against water, corrosion, dust, and ice. The PTZ also comes with WDR (wide dynamic range), and a large visual sensor of 1/1.8-inch.

Jun-Kyung Sung, Head of Product Planning Team at IDIS, said: “With the launch of our Edge AI Plus PTZ, we are extending our Edge AI Plus range to meet the needs of a broader range of customers, allowing users to target the latest AI-powered automated detection capabilities across wide areas and to strengthen perimeter security. And making it a great choice for a range of wide-area applications, and for use across hazardous sites and environments that experience extreme temperatures and humidity, our new PTZ, made in South Korea, features high-quality and rugged construction, highly accurate AI-powered alerts, and reliable real-time image capture and evidential storage.”