December 2025

ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

TOP STORIES
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
CCTV

Dahua Low-Light Surveillance Safeguards 800-Year-Old Magna Carta at Salisbury Cathedral

by Roy

Low-Light Surveillance Safeguards 800-Year-Old Magna Carta at Salisbury Cathedral

2025-10-14536

Overview

As custodians of one of the world’s most important historical artefacts, Salisbury Cathedral required a highly specialized surveillance system to safeguard its copy of the Magna Carta – housed in a controlled low-light environment within the Chapter House.

ARC Fire Safety & Security, a long-term partner of Dahua Technology and trusted security provider at Winchester, Chichester and St Albans Cathedrals, was appointed to take over the servicing of the fire and intruder alarms, as well as the existing surveillance systems at Salisbury Cathedral. During this transition, ARC were also tasked with reviewing and upgrading the surveillance around the Magna Carta.

The Magna Carta is displayed in a specially designed dark room to prevent light damage. Strict visitor control measures are in place – only one person may enter at a time, and flash photography is strictly prohibited. The surveillance solution had to meet demanding requirements – most notably, that the camera must not face the document directly and must emit less than 10 LUX of light to protect the ancient parchment.

Solution

With the support of Oprema, ARC Fire Safety & Security specified a range of Dahua cameras that met the project’s unique constraints. Central to the installation was Dahua’s 5MP IR Fixed-focal Eyeball WizSense Network Camera (DH-IPC-HDW3541EM-S-S2), selected for its compact design, superior low-light performance and adaptability.

Dahua’s 5MP IR Fixed-focal Eyeball WizSense Network Camera

To comply with conservation restrictions, the infrared (IR) lamp was disabled and cameras were configured to operate via motion detection only. When a visitor enters the exhibition area, a dim cabinet backlight is activated. This soft, indirect light is sufficient for the Dahua camera to generate high-resolution colour footage without emitting harmful direct illumination.

The full deployment of Dahua’s solutions included six strategically positioned cameras to cover the Magna Carta, Chapter House, and entrance areas without violating historical preservation protocols.

Results

The installation was delivered with precision and sensitivity to the historic environment. ARC Fire Safety & Security and Dahua were able to meet the Cathedral’s requirements entirely, protecting an 800-year-old document while integrating the solution into a larger Dahua-based network infrastructure that is already in place across the site.

Dahua’s TiOC Dual-Splicing Eyeball Camera

“The cameras specified met the client’s brief perfectly. Despite the strict requirements around light emission and camera positioning, Dahua’s technology offered a reliable, image-rich solution. This ensures that Salisbury Cathedral’s Magna Carta is protected – discreetly and effectively – from intentional damage or interference.” – ARC Fire Safety & Security Ltd.

With all engineers recently completing Dahua Level 1 certification, ARC Fire Safety & Security is well-positioned to expand this trusted partnership for future heritage projects.

Dahua’s TiOC Dual-Splicing Bullet Camera

The success of this project was made possible by the ongoing dedication of Salisbury Cathedral’s staff, whose careful stewardship of the Magna Carta and commitment to its preservation ensure this national treasure remains protected for future generations. Thanks are also due to the Cathedral’s visitor team, whose efforts in guiding guests through this remarkable piece of history continue to enrich the experience for thousands each year.

