MD appointed to FIA Board and Council

C-TEC’s Managing Director, Andrew Foster, pictured, has been elected to the industry body the Fire Industry Association (FIA) Board of Directors and reappointed to its Fire Detection and Alarm (FD&A) Council.
Andrew began his career as an electrical engineer before founding C-TEC, the Wigan-based manufacturer of life safety systems in 1981. He is a hands-on MD with technical knowledge and real-life experience. Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the Board and am looking forward to sharing my insight and practical knowledge to promote members’ interests and shape the future of our industry. I am also honoured to have been given the opportunity to continue contributing to the valuable work carried out by the FD&A Council.”
Dan Foster, C-TEC’s Director of Science, has also been appointed to the FIA’s new Technology Council. Involved in the design, certification and safety of the technologies used in the company’s life-safety systems, Dan will work with other members of the Council to guide the industry in this area.
About the firm
C-TEC is a UK manufacturer of open-protocol fire detection and fire alarm systems for commercial and residential buildings. Besides fire systems, lockdown systems and evacuation alert systems, the company also makes call systems, disabled refuge systems and hearing loop systems. Visit www.c-tec.com.