MD appointed to FIA Board and Council

C-TEC’s Managing Director, Andrew Foster, pictured, has been elected to the industry body the Fire Industry Association (FIA) Board of Directors and reappointed to its Fire Detection and Alarm (FD&A) Council.

Andrew began his career as an electrical engineer before founding C-TEC, the Wigan-based manufacturer of life safety systems in 1981. He is a hands-on MD with technical knowledge and real-life experience. Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the Board and am looking forward to sharing my insight and practical knowledge to promote members’ interests and shape the future of our industry. I am also honoured to have been given the opportunity to continue contributing to the valuable work carried out by the FD&A Council.”

Dan Foster, C-TEC’s Director of Science, has also been appointed to the FIA’s new Technology Council. Involved in the design, certification and safety of the technologies used in the company’s life-safety systems, Dan will work with other members of the Council to guide the industry in this area.

