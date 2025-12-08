MD appointed to FIA Board and Council

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, December 8, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Project Manager / London
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Service Manager – Security Systems / West of London
Security Service Engineer / UK & Ireland
Health, Safety and Environmental Advisor / UK & Ireland
Project Coordinator – Security Systems Integrator / London
Security Supervisor / London
Global Head of Security / Munich
Head of IT Security Incident and Threat Management / Based Birmingham
Security Service Engineer / Leicester
Post a Job Ad
Fire

MD appointed to FIA Board and Council

by Mark Rowe

C-TEC’s Managing Director, Andrew Foster, pictured, has been elected to the industry body the Fire Industry Association (FIA) Board of Directors and reappointed to its Fire Detection and Alarm (FD&A) Council.

Andrew began his career as an electrical engineer before founding C-TEC, the Wigan-based manufacturer of life safety systems in 1981. He is a hands-on MD with technical knowledge and real-life experience. Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the Board and am looking forward to sharing my insight and practical knowledge to promote members’ interests and shape the future of our industry. I am also honoured to have been given the opportunity to continue contributing to the valuable work carried out by the FD&A Council.”

Dan Foster, C-TEC’s Director of Science, has also been appointed to the FIA’s new Technology Council. Involved in the design, certification and safety of the technologies used in the company’s life-safety systems, Dan will work with other members of the Council to guide the industry in this area.

About the firm

C-TEC is a UK manufacturer of open-protocol fire detection and fire alarm systems for commercial and residential buildings. Besides fire systems, lockdown systems and evacuation alert systems, the company also makes call systems, disabled refuge systems and hearing loop systems. Visit www.c-tec.com.

Related News

  • Fire

    Manager of product management

    by Mark Rowe

    Fire detection product and fire panel manufacturer Kentec Electronics has appointed Gaurav Arora as General Manager, Product Management and Technical Support. Managing…

  • Fire

    CPD-certified Open Days

    by Mark Rowe

    The life-safety systems manufacturer, C-TEC, is hosting three CPD-certified Open Days on September 16 to 18, Tuesday to Thursday, at its manufacturing…

  • Fire

    Securitas UK joins Joiff

    by Mark Rowe

    Securitas UK has signed up to become a member of Joiff. Members of Joiff, a not-for-profit International Organisation for Industrial Emergency Services…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close