MOSS subscription expands VMS and analytics usage

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, January 9, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / HP9, Jordans, Buckinghamshire
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Bristol
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Yeovil
Security Systems Engineer / England
Fire and Security Engineer / England
Security Installation Engineer / England
Security Installation Engineer / England
Fire and Security Service Engineer / England
Fire & Security Project Manager / England
Fire and Security Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

MOSS subscription expands VMS and analytics usage

by Mark Rowe

MOSS (Managed On Site Servers) from Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co.) provides VMS and AI analytics servers for CCTV systems, through a maintenance subscription. MOSS is treated as an operational expenditure (OpEx) instead of capital expenditure (CapEx), helping reduce costs and avoid capital approval delays common in larger security projects.

Managing Director Nick Bowden said: “MOSS is an innovative subscription service in the CCTV and security sector, for our simple, affordable and sustainable, video management and analytics servers. The service provides many benefits compared to buying servers or using cloud subscriptions. Every server is renewed with new power supplies and hard drives, resulting in substantial cost savings over brand-new equipment. Additionally, this approach supports net zero goals and helps lower Scope 3 emissions.

“We provide a seven-year Next Business Day warranty, with quicker response options for mission-critical needs. Our engineer-led service goes beyond standard OEM warranties, offering swift diagnosis and resolution of issues, should they occur, to maximize system uptime.

“MOSS’s managed on-site setup reduces video streaming and processing costs versus cloud solutions; removes reliance on unreliable networks; and lowers cybersecurity risks by avoiding external connections. Server expansions and mid-term upgrades are available with a new subscription.”

He adds that the service suits any installation size, offers affordable entry, scalable growth, and customizable response SLAs (service level agreements) for applications. Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close