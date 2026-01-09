MOSS subscription expands VMS and analytics usage

MOSS (Managed On Site Servers) from Video Management Servers Co. (VMS Co.) provides VMS and AI analytics servers for CCTV systems, through a maintenance subscription. MOSS is treated as an operational expenditure (OpEx) instead of capital expenditure (CapEx), helping reduce costs and avoid capital approval delays common in larger security projects.

Managing Director Nick Bowden said: “MOSS is an innovative subscription service in the CCTV and security sector, for our simple, affordable and sustainable, video management and analytics servers. The service provides many benefits compared to buying servers or using cloud subscriptions. Every server is renewed with new power supplies and hard drives, resulting in substantial cost savings over brand-new equipment. Additionally, this approach supports net zero goals and helps lower Scope 3 emissions.

“We provide a seven-year Next Business Day warranty, with quicker response options for mission-critical needs. Our engineer-led service goes beyond standard OEM warranties, offering swift diagnosis and resolution of issues, should they occur, to maximize system uptime.

“MOSS’s managed on-site setup reduces video streaming and processing costs versus cloud solutions; removes reliance on unreliable networks; and lowers cybersecurity risks by avoiding external connections. Server expansions and mid-term upgrades are available with a new subscription.”

He adds that the service suits any installation size, offers affordable entry, scalable growth, and customizable response SLAs (service level agreements) for applications. Visit www.videomanagementservers.com.