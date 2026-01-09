CATEGORIES
Friday, January 9, 2026
CCTV

AI-powered cameras and other trends

by Mark Rowe
i-PRO Co., Ltd. (formerly Panasonic Security) offers predictions for the security industry in 2026.
The year will continue to be defined by rapid advances in AI performance at the edge, growing demand for continuous education across the channel, and a persistent focus on cybersecurity as the basis for every security workflow. While AI, cloud, and cybersecurity remain central themes, 2025 marked the point where these technologies increasingly shifted from conceptual discussions to practical deployments. End users now expect tangible improvements that simplify daily work, cut unnecessary costs, and help them make decisions faster.
“AI is no longer a theoretical discussion between manufacturers, integrators, and end users. While many AI-powered cameras have been sold, in 2025 we saw meaningful gains in accuracy and usability as more users explored the capabilities of what the technology could achieve for their unique requirements. The next phase is about ensuring the technology is deployed responsibly, efficiently, and with the right training behind it,” said Gerard Figols, Chief Operating Officer at i-PRO.
Generative AI 
A key prediction for 2026 is the emergence of generative AI running on the edge. Improvements in processing hardware now allow models to learn and refine themselves directly on-device instead of relying solely on server or cloud infrastructure. This model significantly reduces bandwidth demands and avoids the steep cost associated with cloud-only analysis, which can reach hundreds of dollars per camera per month when done at scale.
By keeping real-time analysis and self-learning at the edge while using the cloud only where it adds value, organizations can improve performance without overspending. This shift also aligns with how operators now use video systems. The traditional timeline-centric, reactive approach to forensic analysis is fading. Alerts, automated detection, and metadata-driven search using natural language are becoming the primary tools for proactive analysis. Raw video becomes a reference point rather than the cornerstone of every inquiry, while metadata increasingly becomes the operational source of truth.
Education  
The pace of change in AI, IT convergence, and cybersecurity is exceeding the industry’s available expertise and capacity. 2026 will be the year integrators treat education as a strategic investment, not an optional extra. “Anyone can mount an AI camera. That does not mean it will perform. The market needs deeper understanding and repeatable best practices. Education is how we improve outcomes and build long-term trust,” said Figols.
Recurring revenue  
With AI models evolving and cybersecurity requiring continued vigilance, integrators will see new service-based revenue opportunities. i-PRO expects recurring maintenance contracts to become a major revenue growth driver, covering tasks such as ongoing system updates, security hardening, and AI-algorithm refinement and evolution. “Technology does not stand still. Integrators who support continuous updates and lifecycle management will strengthen their customer relationships and generate new value,” said Figols.
Cyber 
i-PRO believes that cybersecurity will remain one of the physical security industry’s most pressing challenges in 2026. Cybersecurity underpins every part of physical security ecosystems. It is the baseline requirement that allows organizations to adopt new technologies, from AI to cloud-based services, with confidence. i-PRO achieved the ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the first global standard for AI management systems. “Cybersecurity underpins the entire technology stack. Trust and data integrity are the prerequisites for deploying AI and cloud capabilities with confidence and piece of mind,” said Figols.

