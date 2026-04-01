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CCTV

Now You See campaign

by Mark Rowe

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision has unveiled a global brand campaign, “Now You See,” starring Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried, on the value of Proactive Vision Intelligence (PVI). Directed by Michael Gracey (the filmmaker behind The Greatest Showman, pictured) the manufacturer says its campaign shifts away from focusing solely on security hardware to focus on the transformative potential of PVI.

 

Reactive to proactive

The cinematic campaign highlights how video technology has evolved into a strategic tool for visibility and insight across organisations and supports data-driven decision-making. It combines Seyfried’s exploration of Hanwha Vision technology and her subsequent excitement and awe, with real-world applications of Hanwha Vision solutions including its AI analytics, intelligent automation, and high-quality imaging.

“Video technology is evolving from a passive security tool into a platform for understanding how environments actually function,” said John Lutz Boorman, head of product and marketing at Hanwha Vision Europe. “‘Now You See’ reflects our belief that technology should not just observe the world but help people understand it more clearly and act with greater confidence.”

 

Showcasing

Set on a Hollywood soundstage at Sony Pictures Studios, the campaign follows Seyfried as she takes part in a screen test to become the face of Hanwha Vision. She moves from a smart city to a retail store, a factory to an ATM, encountering Hanwha Vision products in action and seeing its value. This includes heat mapping and people-counting analytics that show customer traffic patterns. Upon seeing this, Seyfried concludes that the store requires a new product line and department, showing how visual data insights can inform planning, strategy, and drive growth.

She then experiences how AI-powered video can complement human oversight. Facing a wall of monitors displaying ATMs, the system automatically flags suspicious movements, such as loitering around the ATMs, detecting the split-second anomalies that human eyes alone would miss. In the academic scene, Seyfried explores an Audio Beacon that detects screams and breaking glass, offering situational awareness and creating a safer environment for students.

The technologies showcased in the “Now You See” campaign are not conceptual solutions but are actively in operation across industries and organisations the company adds. During production, the same solutions were used on-set to monitor equipment and crew safety, manage operations, and demonstrate the capabilities of AI-powered video systems in a live environment.

John Lutz Boorman said: “The “Now You See” campaign highlights the shift from reactive security to proactive business intelligence that helps organisations anticipate risks, optimise operations and make data-informed decisions using video and connected technologies. AI-powered video plays an increasingly vital role in our workplaces, stores, transport, public spaces and more. Showcasing the breadth and depth of Hanwha Vision’s solutions through a Hollywood lens allowed us to hone in on the value that Proactive Vision Intelligence offers all organisations and industries.”

See the campaign on YouTube.

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