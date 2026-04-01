Michelin contract

A three-year contract to provide security services at Michelin’s factory in Stoke-on-Trent has gone to Corps Security. Some nine security staff will TUPE over to the Corps, led by a site supervisor.

The contractor will provide guarding services, including a vehicle for site patrols, front-of-house customer service, and visitor management for Michelin’s manufacturing and storage facility. Given the nature of the materials and volumes involved, the site presents a fire risk and requires emergency procedures and health and safety protocols. The Corps will also provide ongoing consultancy through Corps Intel, the contractor’s intelligence and specialist risk management consultancy. This will include threat and vulnerability assessments.

About the customer

Michelin makes tyres; for aircrafts, automobiles, bicycles and motor sports. Thousands are produced and held at its facility in Staffordshire.

Dale Johnson, Regional Director of Corps Security, said: “We’re proud to welcome Michelin to our growing portfolio across the West Midlands, as part of our broader growth strategy in the region. This contract award highlights our expertise in delivering robust security solutions in complex industrial environments. We look forward to building a strong and successful partnership with such a globally respected organisation.”

And Carl Forster, Buyer for UK and Nordics at Michelin, said: “We operate a complex site that requires a highly resilient security provider, and Corps Security’s strong presence in the region and experience in our industry made them the right choice. We were also impressed by their status as a social enterprise, demonstrating the value they place on supporting their colleagues.”