Spontaneous combustion solution

The security contractor Securitas UK, with the network video product company Axis Communications, are offering a solution to the risk of overnight fire at laundries. They’re offering thermal temperature cameras, optical cameras, IoT sensors, offsite monitoring and remote support services. An end-user or business would be alerted to any unexpected temperature hotspots and the potential risk of fire.

The camera is pre-programmed with analytics to measure a ‘maximum’ room temperature over a pre-defined time. Should the analytics pick up a higher than ‘normal’ temperature, then an alert will automatically go to Securitas’ UK Alarm Response Centre (ARC). Operators have a separate optical camera installed at the laundry premises to allow for real-time visual verification of spontaneous combustion or a fire. If there’s a need, the ARC can dispatch the appropriate response.

The camera for visual verification can be set up in a premises with a view of the storage containers where laundry cools after its heat cycle – as that’s typically where most such fires start. The Securitas operator’s response is set out and agreed with a client in their service level agreement (SLA), which will either include alerting the emergency services upon confirmation of a fire or require a response from the Securitas mobile guarding officers to attend a site.

Nadine Matthews, Country President, Securitas UK said: “We are proud to bring to market a solution that solves a very real and fundamental problem for the laundry industry which sufficiently protects businesses when staff are off-duty and premises are empty. As adequate services to mitigate fire hazard risks in laundrettes remain a valid concern, the solution we have developed and the additional services we can offer, have the potential to save UK laundry businesses huge costs in damages.”