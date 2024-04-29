Ajax joins FIA

The alarms and security product manufacturer Ajax Systems has joined the UK trade body the Fire Industry Association (FIA).

Paul Pope, Global Head of Fire & Life Safety Business at Ajax Systems and board member at the FIA says the company is committed to investing in the UK fire safety market. He says: “As a leading global manufacturer, partnering with such a major contributor to the fire safety industry is essential. With over 200 working groups and extensive education initiatives benefiting 40,000 professionals, the FIA’s influence is indisputable. Our partnership with the FIA is not just about mutual benefit; it signifies a shared commitment to enriching the fire safety community with cutting-edge technology and knowledge. Together, we are shaping a better industry that prioritizes safety and excellence.”

Ajax entered fire safety in 2016 with the release of the first Ajax fire detector, FireProtect, which was later evolved into a new model with an added carbon monoxide (CO) sensor, FireProtect Plus. Ajax says that it studied the industry players who do not risk changing their products for years. The company says it came to realise that installers were tending to work with outdated equipment while users were receiving fire protection with minimal features that was passing the standard requirements.

In 2022, after a year of development, the manufacturer introduced its FireProtect 2 series — fire detectors featuring patented detection technologies, offering the makers say minimal maintenance, and remote configuration and testing via Ajax apps. The FireProtect 2 series comes in 17 models with sensor combinations and power supply options.

