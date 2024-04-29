Thursday, May 2, 2024
CCTV

CERTEGO, Dallmeier partner

by Mark Rowe

The Scandinavian security installation company CERTEGO and the German video security product manufacturer Dallmeier are announcing a strategic partnership in the Nordics, aimed at offering CCTV to customers in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

CERTEGO recently announced an acquisition of Scanview in Denmark. During the last 20 years, Scanview has developed their partnership with Dallmeier to deliver solutions in CCTV to customers such as Kastrup Airport, Billund Airport and Recharge City.

Jonas Granath, CEO of CERTEGO Group said: “Based on our mutual success in the Danish market, I am convinced that our customers in the other Nordic markets will appreciate the fact that we are now ready to offer this across all our 78 branches in the Nordics. I am also very impressed with the quality of the Dallmeier solutions and I am convinced that many of our customers are looking forward to learn more about them.”

Thomas Dallmeier, CEO of Dallmeier said: “We are very satisfied with our development in Denmark over the last two decades and we see a strong opportunity to grow our sales in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are convinced that CERTEGO is the right partner for us in the Nordics, thanks to their inhouse expertise and knowledge that they now have through Scanview and also due to their dedication and commitment into this partnership.”

Both parties say they will train CERTEGO staff to learn more about the Scanview solutions. CERTEGO adds that it plans to recruit sales people to approach Nordic customers about CCTV and monitoring.

