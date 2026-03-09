CATEGORIES
Monday, March 9, 2026
CCTV

Video at Viennese museum

by Mark Rowe

The Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) in Vienna is one of the oldest museums of its kind. It’s going through infrastructure modernization. To protect rotating exhibitions and visitors, the MAK uses video surveillance from Dallmeier.

As the museum is in an historic building, its high ceilings, changing exhibitions meaning varying spatial configurations, and atmospheric lighting (to present the art) make it difficult for video surveillance. Gerald Schön, owner of Gerald Schön Elektro- & Sicherheitstechnik, the Viennese installer, said: “The technology used must not only deliver high quality but also be flexible and efficient enough to adapt to frequently changing conditions. By installing more than 100 high-resolution single-sensor cameras, Dallmeier created a customized solution capable of meeting all our challenges.”

Besides the protection of exhibits and the prevention of theft and vandalism, MAK´s focus is on visitor safety; in a pleasant setting. The surveillance cameras are therefore installed discreetly around the museum, including exhibition rooms, corridors, the MAK shop, access roads, and entrances.

Smart AI functions
The installed 4K Domera cameras deliver high resolution images even in difficult lighting, the German manufacturer says. Thanks to the “RPoD” (Remote Positioning Dome) function, camera angles can be adjusted remotely via the video management system — cutting out the need for physical reconfiguration. This is a benefit given the museum’s high ceilings. AI-based features such as Intrusion Detection and Loitering Detection work for precise alarms and to reduce false alerts.  Fisheye cameras provide situational awareness, even in the largest exhibit halls. The integration of Dallmeier’s SeMSy Compact video management system enables central management of recordings, intuitive operator control, and tools like the AI-driven “SmartFinder” function. This allows staff to analyze incidents with minimal effort.

Without interrupting 

Fitting the new video surveillance without disrupting daily operations was a logistical feat. From the initial planning to final installation, every detail was coordinated. Gerald Schön as installer and the MAK’s internal security department came up with a solution. “Thanks to thorough planning and close coordination, we were able to complete the project with 100 per cent planning reliability and zero complications,” said Gerald Schön. “The ability to remotely adjust the camera angles has proven to be an invaluable benefit — especially with our high ceilings and the frequent exhibition changes,” says Peter Tampier, MSc, Head of Security at the MAK.

