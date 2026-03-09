Law firms can’t afford to go dark

Cyber resilience has become the legal sector’s defining operational challenge, says Sean Tilley, Senior Director of Sales, EMEA, 11:11 Systems.

For generations, law firms have assessed risk through precedent, probability and professional judgement. These disciplines are still important, but on their own they no longer describe the reality law firms now face. A different category of risk has moved into the centre of senior decision making. It is not abstract, theoretical or easily deferred. It cuts across practice areas, firm size and seniority. When it materialises, it does not wait for alignment or deliberation.

This is the risk of operational disruption driven by cyber events. For modern law firms, this is not a technology problem in isolation. It shapes client confidence, regulatory standing and the ability to practise law under pressure. Increasingly, it determines whether a firm can continue to function when it matters most. Seen through the lens of resilience and operational continuity, four pressures now define the legal sector’s exposure.

Trust and the changing nature of confidentiality

Legal services have always depended on trust. That has not changed. What has changed is how fragile that trust has become in a digital operating model. Law firms hold some of the most sensitive information in the economy, from commercial negotiations and litigation strategy to intellectual property and deeply personal data that sit side by side across firm systems. This data is critical to the work they do.

Confidentiality and legal privilege have long been treated as professional absolutes. Today, they exist in environments shaped by complex supply chains, third party platforms and expanding attack surfaces. The points of failure are no longer confined to the firm itself.

When a breach occurs, the consequences are immediate. Client confidence erodes. Privileged material may be compromised and proceedings disrupted. Regulatory and professional scrutiny follows quickly.

Clients are responding with sharper questions and higher expectations. Reassurance is no longer considered sufficient. Firms are increasingly expected to demonstrate how they protect sensitive data, and more importantly how that protection holds when systems fail or incidents unfold. In that context, resilience has become inseparable from trust.

Attractive ransomware targets

Ransomware attacks on law firms are no longer surprising and, in many respects, they are predictable. Legal work is time sensitive. Deadlines are fixed. The data involved is valuable. Reputational damage carries commercial weight and, from an attacker’s perspective, these conditions create leverage.

When systems are locked, the impact is rarely contained. Case management platforms become inaccessible, document repositories are encrypted, and email and disclosure tools disappear at precisely the moment they are needed most. The effects ripple outward into missed filings, delayed transactions and strained client relationships.

What is often under-estimated is how these incidents have evolved. Encryption is no longer the only pressure point. Data extraction and extortion now sit alongside disruption. Recovery becomes a layered crisis involving legal exposure, regulatory response and reputational risk all at once. Technical restoration is necessary, but it is rarely sufficient on its own.

Availability as a professional obligation

Legal work has always been shaped by deadlines. What has shifted is the tolerance for interruption. Courts, clients and counterparties assume continuous access to digital systems. Even brief outages can trigger compliance breaches, contractual disputes or procedural consequences that explanation alone cannot undo.

Many firms are still working to recovery assumptions designed for a different era. Timeframes measured in hours or days may satisfy technical benchmarks, but they increasingly fall short of operational reality. Availability has moved beyond being a technology target. It has become a professional obligation. The question firms must ask now is whether legal services can continue while disruption is underway. This gap between technical recovery and service continuity is where much of today’s residual risk sits.

Regulation without a single frame of reference

Overlaying these operational pressures is a regulatory environment that continues to expand and overlap. UK law firms operate under data protection law, professional conduct obligations and guidance from multiple bodies. Many also face international standards and detailed client imposed requirements, particularly when working with regulated or public sector organisations.

The challenge is less about individual rules than about coherence. Expectations overlap, terminology varies and evidence requirements evolve. Firms are expected to demonstrate preparedness across multiple frameworks at the same time. Resilience has become the connective thread. Business impact analysis, continuity planning and recoverability testing are no longer specialist exercises and are increasingly viewed as indicators of professional competence in a digital legal market.

Resilience as a measure of maturity

Taken together, these pressures highlight that cyber resilience is no longer a defensive posture or a compliance task, but a measure of professional maturity.

Firms that continue to treat it as a technical issue risk falling behind both client expectations and threat reality. Those that embed resilience into service design, supplier relationships and disruption planning are better positioned to protect trust when it is tested.

The legal sector may not describe this as an inflection point, but the shift is under way. The firms that emerge strongest will not necessarily be the largest or the most ambitious technologically. They will be the ones that recognise resilience as part of professional responsibility itself.