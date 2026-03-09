The BT Tower in London was the venue for the Most Inspiring Women in Cyber Awards ceremony on February 26. The awards night marked women working in cybersecurity around the globe – recognising personal achievements, efforts to close the gender divide in the industry or those mentoring the next generation of women in cyber. The event was organised by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Fidelity International, the workspace Plexal, the cyber consultancy Bridewell and BT.
Priyanka Tyagi, Global Supplier Cyber Assurance at Fidelity International, and Rose Calzado, Global Cyber Supplier Management at Fidelity, gave an opening keynote. The event was live streamed for those unable to attend. Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder of Eskenzi PR and Marketing, said: “It was such an honour to be in the company of so many incredible women at this year’s Most Inspiring Women in Cyber Awards at the BT Tower. I am continually blown away by the achievements of women in this industry and our ability to come together as a community to celebrate and empower one another time and time again. Every woman nominated was exceptional and every winner thoroughly deserving. Congratulations all!”
List of winners:
Top 21
- Dr. Stav Elbar, Software Engineer at Google
- Lennig Pedron, CEO of Trust Valley
- Anmol Agarwal, Senior Security Researcher at Nokia
- Indu Sajeev, CISO of ASOS
- Nkiruka Joy Aimienoho, CISO at Standard Chartered Bank
- Evin McMullen, CISO and Co-Founder of Billions Network
- Nicole Bucala, CEO of DataBee; General Manager & VP2 at Comcast Corp.
- Motunrayo Fransisca Ogundipe, Cyber SOC Analyst at TikTok
- Dr. Valerie Lyons, COO of BH Consulting
- Meera Tamboli, Digital Forensics and Incident Response Analyst at Aveva
- Moona Ederveen-Schneider, Founder and CEO of Resilia Connect
- Harriet Farlow, Founder and CEO of Mileva Security Labs
- Funke Omolere, Senior Technology Compliance Product Owner at Adobe
- Kerlyn Manyi, Penetration Tester and Founder of CyberFoundHer Initiative
- Dr. Chi Opara, Lecturer in Computer Science at Teesside University
- Charlotte Wilson, Head of Enterprise Business UK&I at Check Point Software
- Sonia Kumar, Senior Director of Cyber Security at Analog Devices
- Laura Price, Outreach and Skills Partnerships at BT
- Catherine Knibbs, Cybertrauma Specialist, Author and CEO of Children & Technology
- Adenike Ajayi-Iweka, Security Consultant at Accenture; and
- Laura Kaung, Information Security Manager & Group DPO at Next Generation Security
Ones To Watch
- Yasmeen Bey, IT Cybersecurity Apprentice at Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.
- Gizem Acar Tekin, CEO and Co-Founder of Photarix
- Amelia Hewitt, Co-Founder and Director of Cyber Consulting at Principle Defence
- Amelia Javed, Chair and Founder of Manchester Intelligence Society; and
- Rebecca Lindley, Senior Cyber Consultant at Deloitte Ireland.
The judges were:
- Rebecca Taylor, Threat Intelligence Knowledge Manager and Researcher at Sophos
- Adaora Uche, GRC Lead at THG
- Joanne Elieli, Cyber Lead and Litigation Partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP
- Adam Haylock, Head of Global Cyber and Information Security Department at Fidelity International
- Hannah Arnold, London Ambassador for WiTCH
- Diane Gilbert, Senior Innovation Lead for Programmes at Plexal
- Yasemin Mustafa, Security Portfolio Director at BT
- Jennifer Cox, Director of Solutions Engineering EMEA and APAC at Tines; and
- Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder of Eskenzi PR.