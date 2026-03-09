The BT Tower in London was the venue for the Most Inspiring Women in Cyber Awards ceremony on February 26. The awards night marked women working in cybersecurity around the globe – recognising personal achievements, efforts to close the gender divide in the industry or those mentoring the next generation of women in cyber. The event was organised by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Fidelity International, the workspace Plexal, the cyber consultancy Bridewell and BT.

Priyanka Tyagi, Global Supplier Cyber Assurance at Fidelity International, and Rose Calzado, Global Cyber Supplier Management at Fidelity, gave an opening keynote. The event was live streamed for those unable to attend. Yvonne Eskenzi, Co-Founder of Eskenzi PR and Marketing, said: “It was such an honour to be in the company of so many incredible women at this year’s Most Inspiring Women in Cyber Awards at the BT Tower. I am continually blown away by the achievements of women in this industry and our ability to come together as a community to celebrate and empower one another time and time again. Every woman nominated was exceptional and every winner thoroughly deserving. Congratulations all!”

List of winners:

Top 21

Dr. Stav Elbar, Software Engineer at Google

Lennig Pedron, CEO of Trust Valley

Anmol Agarwal, Senior Security Researcher at Nokia

Indu Sajeev, CISO of ASOS

Nkiruka Joy Aimienoho, CISO at Standard Chartered Bank

Evin McMullen, CISO and Co-Founder of Billions Network

Nicole Bucala, CEO of DataBee; General Manager & VP2 at Comcast Corp.

Motunrayo Fransisca Ogundipe, Cyber SOC Analyst at TikTok

Dr. Valerie Lyons, COO of BH Consulting

Meera Tamboli, Digital Forensics and Incident Response Analyst at Aveva

Moona Ederveen-Schneider, Founder and CEO of Resilia Connect

Harriet Farlow, Founder and CEO of Mileva Security Labs

Funke Omolere, Senior Technology Compliance Product Owner at Adobe

Kerlyn Manyi, Penetration Tester and Founder of CyberFoundHer Initiative

Dr. Chi Opara, Lecturer in Computer Science at Teesside University

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Enterprise Business UK&I at Check Point Software

Sonia Kumar, Senior Director of Cyber Security at Analog Devices

Laura Price, Outreach and Skills Partnerships at BT

Catherine Knibbs, Cybertrauma Specialist, Author and CEO of Children & Technology

Adenike Ajayi-Iweka, Security Consultant at Accenture; and

Laura Kaung, Information Security Manager & Group DPO at Next Generation Security

Ones To Watch

Yasmeen Bey, IT Cybersecurity Apprentice at Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.

Gizem Acar Tekin, CEO and Co-Founder of Photarix

Amelia Hewitt, Co-Founder and Director of Cyber Consulting at Principle Defence

Amelia Javed, Chair and Founder of Manchester Intelligence Society; and

Rebecca Lindley, Senior Cyber Consultant at Deloitte Ireland.

The judges were: