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CCTV

X Series Plus

by Mark Rowe

Hanwha Vision has launched the second generation X Series Plus. Combined are the Wisenet 9 SoC (System on a Chip) with a modular architecture.

 

The X Series Plus comes with a magnetic modular structure. This design reduces installation time, the product manufacturer says. The range works with first generation Wisenet X Series Plus modular components, allowing users to upgrade to the second generation technology by swapping the camera module and dome cover. This interchangeability drastically lowers labour costs and the total cost of ownership (TCO), the firm adds.

Dual NPU and AI

At the core of the X Series Plus is the Wisenet 9 AI engine, featuring a dedicated Dual NPU. By allocating independent resources to image enhancement and AI analytics, the camera ensures both functions perform at their peak — with analytics capable of detecting objects in near real time, the developers add. This allows for video and data processing to occur at the same time without impact on system stability.

Redundant hardware 

Built for steady 24/7 operation, the X Series Plus includes Dual SD card slots for data redundancy and multiple power support including DC 12V, PoE (Power over Ethernet), and PoE+. Powering the camera with PoE+ increases the infra-red lighting distance to 50m (164ft, an upgrade from the 30m (98ft) provided by standard PoE, offering visibility at night. Integrated case tampering detection triggers an alarm if a dome cover is loosened.

Eco Mode 

An Eco Mode, powered by WisePower ECO and WiseStream technologies, is designed to reduce energy consumption while maintaining performance.  WisePower dynamically adjusts power usage based on infra-red illumination requirements, optimising energy consumption while maintaining visibility in low-light and darkness. WiseStream, Hanwha Vision’s bandwidth reduction, uses AI-based object detection to apply higher compression to non-AI objects and background areas, while preserving image quality for relevant objects such as people and vehicles. This intelligent, selective compression reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without impacting evidential detail where it matter, the firm adds.

Data security 

The X Series Plus meets the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard. This ensures that all captured data is protected by cybersecurity protocols, meeting the requirements of government and corporate sectors for data privacy and network integrity, the developers add.  Hanwha Vision also provides a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), offering visibility into the software components within devices. The company has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification — the international standard for a certifiable Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS). Following the introduction of various form factors and specialised models, the Wisenet 9 lineup will continue to expand, the company adds.

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