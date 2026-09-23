Engineer registration

CIISec, the Chartered Institute of Information Security , has become the first body dedicated to cyber security to be licensed by the Engineering Council as the UK regulatory body for the engineering profession, to assess candidates for professional registration.

The bodies say this reflects the increasingly critical role cyber plays in designing, assuring and protecting the digital systems that society depends upon. As we rely ever more on complex and interconnected technologies, cyber people work on the assurance and resilience of critical systems such as in utilities. Through its Engineering Council licence, CIISec will be able to assess members for Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Incorporated Engineer (IEng) registration. These professional titles provide independent recognition against internationally recognised standards of professional competence, the bodies add.

Amanda Finch, CEO, CIISec said: “We are now uniquely positioned as a dedicated cyber security professional body able to assess practitioners for both Engineering Council and UK Cyber Security Council professional registration, raising the bar for professionalism Together, these pathways enable recognition for both specialist cyber security expertise and the wider community of senior cyber professionals, managers and leaders. In line with our ethos that education and development are continuous, committed processes, our members will now have further evidence that they are practitioners of the highest standard, with a credential and recognition they can take anywhere in the world.”

UK Cyber Security Council

While UK Cyber Security Council registrations recognise practitioners with expertise in specific cyber security disciplines, Engineering Council registration, including Chartered Engineer (CEng), recognises professional and engineering competence. Engineering Council CEO, Paul Bailey said: “Cyber security is fundamental to the resilience and safety of our increasingly connected world. Providing cyber security professionals with a clear route to Chartered and Incorporated Engineer registration strengthens recognition of their expertise. These titles also provide greater confidence in the competence and commitment to professionalism, safety, ethics and continuous learning of those working to protect our digital infrastructure. We are very pleased to welcome the Chartered Institute of Information Security as a Licensed Professional Engineering Institution and look forward to supporting the continued development of this important profession.”

Professional standards

Amanda Finch added: “The cyber security profession is evolving, and we professionals have to evolve alongside. At all stages of their careers, and in all specialisms, cyber professionals need to prove they are constantly developing and demonstrating the highest levels of excellence in their field. Professional registration with the Engineering Council gives our members a formal place within the engineering profession, reflecting the critical role the profession plays in designing, securing and maintaining the systems society depends on.”

More details

For more about obtaining CEng and IEng registration through CIISec visit https://www.ciisec.org/individual-membership/engineering-council/. For more about becoming a CIISec member – the Institute has Royal Charter status – visit https://www.ciisec.org/individual-membership/.