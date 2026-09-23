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Guarding

Beyond the checkpoint

by Mark Rowe

Technology is transforming security guarding operations, writes Abdul, founder of MonitorGuard.

The private security industry has always relied on the professionalism and vigilance of frontline officers. Whether protecting commercial premises, residential developments, retail environments or large estates, security personnel are responsible for maintaining a visible presence, responding to incidents and ensuring that sites remain safe.

However, managing security operations across multiple locations presents a significant challenge. Supervisors need to know whether officers have arrived on time, completed their patrols, responded to incidents and fulfilled their assigned duties. Traditionally, much of this information has been recorded through paper occurrence books, manual patrol logs, telephone calls and spreadsheets.

While these methods remain familiar, they can create gaps in visibility, particularly for security companies managing geographically dispersed contracts. Digital workforce management technology is helping to address these challenges.

Improving visibility across multiple sites

For security providers, reliable attendance records are essential. When officers are deployed across numerous client locations, manually confirming attendance can place pressure on control rooms and operational managers. Digital check-in and check-out systems allow officers to record their attendance through mobile devices, creating time-stamped records that can be reviewed centrally.

Location-based verification can provide additional assurance that attendance has been registered at the correct site. This helps managers identify attendance issues earlier, maintain accurate records and reduce time spent collecting information manually.

Bringing greater accountability to guard patrols

Regular patrols are a fundamental part of many security contracts. However, a completed paper patrol sheet does not always establish precisely when an officer visited a location. QR checkpoint technology provides a more structured approach. Security companies can establish patrol routes by placing QR codes at designated locations throughout a site. Officers scan each checkpoint as they complete their rounds, creating a digital record of patrol activity.

Platforms such as MonitorGuard combine QR checkpoint scanning with geo-fencing and real-time GPS coordinates, helping verify that scans are completed within designated locations. This is particularly relevant where concerns exist about QR codes being photographed or copied and scanned remotely. Managers can review checkpoint activity, identify missed patrols and access historical records through a central dashboard.

For clients, these records can provide greater transparency regarding the services being delivered.

Supporting officers through better reporting

Security officers frequently encounter incidents that require accurate documentation, from suspicious activity and access-control issues to property damage and safety concerns. When reports are completed on paper or communicated through informal messaging channels, information may be delayed or difficult to retrieve. Digital incident reporting allows officers to record information through a structured system, making it easier for supervisors to review incidents and maintain consistent records.

The same principle applies to complaints, site observations and other operational matters. Bringing these records together helps security providers maintain clearer communication between officers, control rooms, management teams and clients.

Using operational data to improve service delivery

Workforce technology is not simply about monitoring whether tasks have been completed. Attendance records, patrol activity and incident reports can provide valuable operational information. Managers can use this data to identify recurring issues, review patrol arrangements, investigate service concerns and make informed decisions about how contracts are managed. For companies operating across multiple sites, centralised reporting can also help maintain consistent standards while reducing administrative duplication.

Technology should strengthen frontline 

Digital systems should never be viewed as a substitute for trained, professional security officers. Technology cannot replace judgement, situational awareness or the ability to respond appropriately to an unfolding incident. Its role is to support those capabilities by improving communication, reducing administrative burdens and giving management teams reliable information. The most effective solutions are those that fit naturally into an officer’s working day without creating unnecessary complexity.

As security providers face growing expectations around accountability, transparency and service delivery, practical workforce technology offers an opportunity to strengthen both operational performance and client confidence. Ultimately, the objective is straightforward: ensuring that officers are supported, managers remain informed and clients have greater visibility of the security services they receive.

About the author: Abdul is the founder of MonitorGuard, a workforce management platform supporting security companies with staff scheduling, attendance monitoring, QR guard patrols, geo-fencing, incident reporting and operational oversight.

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