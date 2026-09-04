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Fire

Smoke detectors

by Mark Rowe

Comelit-PAC has launched a range of linear beam smoke detectors. They’re for use in large, open spaces, such as warehouses, atriums, and sports halls with high ceilings.

 

The detectors use reflective infrared beams to monitor for the presence of smoke over distances of up to 120 metres. The range has four models. Addressable and conventional variants cover applications from five to 60 metres and from 50 to 120 metres. They can work with Comelit-PAC’s Logifire addressable panels alongside conventional fire systems. Mandy Bowden, Fire Systems Business Manager UK and Ireland at Comelit-PAC says: “As warehouses become larger, industrial facilities more complex and public spaces increasingly multi-purpose, there’s growing demand for technologies to deliver reliable coverage without adding unnecessary complexity. Our new beam detectors are giving customers access to a broader range of solutions from a single trusted partner, making it easier to specify and support the right system for every application.”

The products are certified to EN54-12, with the addressable models also incorporating EN54-17 certified short-circuit isolation. Smart alignment technology automatically optimises the signal during commissioning; this reduces the need for fine calibration, while an integrated laser pointer assists with setup.

The detectors automatically compensate for environmental changes that could affect performance over time, including dust build-up, minor structural movement and temperature fluctuations. This helps maintain stable sensitivity and reduce the risk of unwanted alarms, with maintenance alerts generated when cleaning or servicing is required, the makers add.

Addressable versions come with a control panel, including programming, real-time alignment display and dual sensitivity settings for day and night operation. They can be powered from the loop or via an external power supply and are designed with low current consumption.

Mandy added: “Every site varies considerably in scale and complexity, which means fire detection technologies need to respond to very different operational demands. The focus of this launch is to present solutions to maintain consistent performance despite changing environmental conditions over time. Long-term reliability and suitability for the environment are now just as important as meeting the initial design requirements.”

Across the range, the detectors are IP65 rated and suitable for operating temperatures from -20°C to +60°C. Remote indicator connections are provided, while the conventional models can also be integrated with third-party systems.

Visit https://comelit-pac.co.uk/.

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