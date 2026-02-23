Audit comment

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
BDM / Nottinghamshire
BDM / West Midlands
Structured Cabling Project Manager / England
Security Engineer / England
Fire Installation Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / England
Electrical Installation Engineer / England
Qualifying Supervisor / England
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

Audit comment

by Mark Rowe

Cyber audit is not proof of security and an audit sign‑off can create an illusion of confidence, says Richard Puckey, Head of Compliance at the managed service provider Espria.

He says: “True resilience is about whether your organisation can detect, contain and out‑manoeuvre an attacker today, not whether you passed an assessment last quarter. In 2026, an organisation can be fully compliant with ISO 27001 [the international standard for information security management] and still be critically exposed to social engineering attacks. Attackers have largely shifted from exploiting technical vulnerabilities to exploiting human behaviour. If your security strategy doesn’t account for how your people act under pressure, an audit alone provides little real protection.

“Compliance remains a necessary baseline, but it is only a snapshot in time, not a living, continuously tested capability. The Government’s own approach reinforces this reality by prioritising multi‑year programmes focusing on measurable improvement and real-world incident readiness, not just paperwork.

“High‑profile breaches continue to impact organisations holding valid certifications at the time of compromise, because audits confirm that a policy exists, not that it performs under stress. Government and industry messaging is converging on the same conclusion: cyber resilience means preparing, detecting, responding and learning in a continuous cycle, not resting on an annual attestation.”

Most successful cyber incidents still hinge on human decision-making, he adds.

“We have to stop treating human error as an unavoidable accident and start treating it as a manageable business risk. From deepfake‑assisted social engineering to business email compromise, attackers exploit urgency and trust to bypass otherwise effective security controls. Managing human behaviour as a measurable risk domain is now essential to closing the resilience gap. This is as much a cultural and architectural challenge as it is a technical one.

“Technology stacks have matured, but attackers increasingly ‘hack people’ rather than systems. Human Risk Management (HRM) brings human behavioural exposure into the same operational risk framework as patching or identity, allowing leaders to quantify exposure and reduce risk accordingly.”

Compliance should enable resilience, not mask as it, he argues. “Systems, controls and people must be continuously evaluated against live threats and operational stress, not frozen in time by an annual audit cycle.

“This starts with validating the baseline. Mapping critical business services, stress-testing whether documented controls actually function under pressure, and integrating HRM telemetry into day-to-day operations, where it can meaningfully inform response and control design.

“Once these baseline weaknesses are visible, organisations must shift from passive assurance to active defence through continuous monitoring. Supply‑chain risk must be scrutinised to the same level as internal controls, whereas human risk controls should now be targeted yet adaptive to context.

“Finally, organisations must institutionalise continuous assurance. Audit outcomes should be directly linked to threat‑led improvement activity, closing the gap between governance and lived operational risk. Compliance should always be treated as the floor, never the ceiling, of cyber maturity.”

He concludes: “Boards want fewer surprises and faster recovery. The organisations that succeed in this will be those that operationalise resilience and can demonstrate it month‑to‑month, not just at audit time.

Related News

  • Cyber

    Know your risk

    by Mark Rowe

    Risk management has never been more critical, writes Nick Rafferty, pictured, co-founder and CRO of the GRC (governance-risk-compliance) platform SureCloud; nor more…

  • Cyber

    Convergence of threats

    by Mark Rowe

    Intelligence is the cornerstone of physical-cyber threat protection, writes Lewis Shields, Director of Dark Ops at the cyber platform ZeroFox. Threats within the…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close