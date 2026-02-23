CATEGORIES
Physical Security

Gate for high-traffic retail checkouts

by Mark Rowe

New from the manufacturer Gunnebo Entrance Control is NexGate. The makers describe it as a compact entrance control solution, for use in retail self-checkouts. Its sliding leaf mechanism creates a physical barrier that remains closed until a valid receipt or barcode is presented. The makers say this reinforces exit validation without introducing friction into the customer journey.

The product offers integrated (with point-of-sale and self-checkouts) or stand-alone scanning columns that allow configuration according to store layout, trolley usage and available space. Where manoeuvrability is key, stand-alone scanner columns can provide customers with more room to scan receipts.

Elly Sharples, Global Product and Service Marketing Manager at the firm, said: “Retailers are navigating a complex landscape where customer expectations for convenience must coexist with the need for robust loss prevention. NexGate has been proactively designed to support both priorities in helping to guide customers naturally through self-checkout while reinforcing a clear and controlled exit process that is safe and secure.”

As for user safety, dual safety photocells monitor the passage area continuously; if an obstruction is detected, the leaves automatically reopen and remain open until the area is clear. Obstacle detection tech means movement stops instantly upon resistance. LED indicators provide intuitive visual guidance, supporting natural customer flow.

As for revenue protection, NexGate has anti-fraud photocells capable of detecting objects passed beneath the leaves and triggering an alarm. A configurable timeout alarm helps prevent bottlenecks by alerting staff if the passage remains occupied for an extended period.

Elly adds: “By combining controlled access, intuitive guidance, and adaptable configuration, NexGate provides retailers with a practical, technically, stylish solution for managing self-checkout exits. It reflects our commitment to developing entrance control solutions that respond directly to the operational realities of retailers, enabling stores to operate smoothly and securely, while maintaining a consistent and positive experience for customers.”

The product comes in brushed stainless steel or powder-coated finishes.

