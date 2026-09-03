Cyber risk and incident response

Cyber risk has become a dominant priority for organisations across nearly every sector. As the severity and velocity of the threat landscape and technological change continue to accelerate, organisations are under increasing pressure to ensure they can keep pace and recover quickly in the aftermath of a cyber event, says Sean Tilley, Senior Director of Sales EMEA, 11:11 Systems.

A core focus for many organisations is strengthening their incident response capability: how effectively the business can react and recover when an attack occurs. For many organisations, the difference between a minor disruption and a major business crisis now depends less on whether an attack happens and more on how effectively they respond when it does.

Financial impact of downtime

One of the main factors driving an increased focus on incident response is the financial impact cyber downtime can have on both individual organisations and the wider UK economy. In cyber security, supply chain risk is often discussed through the lens of regulations such as DORA and NIS2, which place greater emphasis on operational resilience and visibility across critical suppliers. However, organisations must also consider the reverse side of supply chain risk. If your business goes down, the organisations that depend on your services may also be affected. This can disrupt operations, strain commercial relationships and create wider economic consequences. The effects of this were evident during several high-profile retail cyber incidents last year, and regulatory scrutiny, alongside cyber insurance requirements, has continued to increase in response.

Alongside regulatory fines and supply chain impact, the cost of downtime to the business itself can be immense depending on how much of a network or service must be taken offline during recovery. This growing emphasis on resilience reflects the substantial cost that organisations face when incident response plans fall short. Research from 11:11 Systems shows that 78 per cent of European organisations report losses of up to $500,000 per hour following a cyber-related outage, while 6% face costs exceeding £1m per hour. In addition to financial losses, this level of disruption can have significant knock-on effects on contractual obligations and customer confidence. The continued growth of ransomware only increases these risks, particularly as organisations face longer recovery windows and growing pressure to restore critical services quickly.

Power of preparedness

The lucrative ransomware ecosystem continues to grow, with new developments in Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) and the rise of The Gentlemen, who have just recently overtaken Qilin, the group behind the Synnovis hack, as one of the most active ransomware operators. As the threats proliferate, the recovery approach some businesses take to ‘just pay the ransom’ is becoming no longer viable, as the UK strongly discourages this approach and has imposed a ban on public sector bodies paying ransoms. Threat actors are also under no obligation to return files once the ransom is paid – or, if the ransomware deployed is anything like the flawed RaaS offering VECT 2.0, there is a possibility any large file containing important data could be accidentally wiped instead of encrypted. As a result, organisations are increasingly recognising that the most effective response to ransomware is to reduce its leverage by ensuring they can recover quickly and continue operating when disruption occurs.

In light of this, organisations are being prompted to revisit traditional recovery methods, with those responding most effectively taking a proactive approach to resilience. Rather than focusing exclusively on prevention, they are placing greater emphasis on recovery readiness and ensuring critical systems and data can be restored rapidly when disruption occurs. This does not diminish the importance of mature security operations or effective vulnerability management. However, it reflects an understanding that preventative controls alone cannot stop every attack. Immutable, air-gapped backups have become a cornerstone of modern recovery strategies because they provide a protected copy of data that cannot be altered or encrypted by threat actors. As ransomware groups increasingly target backup environments in an effort to prevent recovery, the ability to restore systems safely and quickly has become a critical measure of resilience. Regular recovery testing is equally important, helping organisations validate recovery plans and identify weaknesses before they are exposed during a real incident. While no organisation can eliminate cyber risk entirely, those that invest in preparation are often able to reduce downtime and limit the broader business impact of an attack.

Resilience requires engagement

Board-level sponsorship is essential. As organisations invest in recovery capabilities and strengthen resilience programmes, leadership engagement becomes increasingly important. Many of the most critical decisions during a cyber incident extend beyond technology and require direct business oversight. Effective incident response requires active engagement from senior leadership, both internally and externally. Boards must not only endorse response plans but also participate directly in their development and execution. Tabletop exercises have become a key mechanism for this, helping leadership teams understand their roles before a real incident occurs. These exercises often reveal how differently organisations respond to the same scenario. The technology challenges are often straightforward compared with the business decisions that follow around service continuity and customer impact. Questions around customer communications and operational priorities can quickly become difficult when leaders are working with incomplete information under significant time pressure.

Sponsorship and ownership throughout the organisation help ensure incident response is not treated solely as an IT responsibility. The organisations that recover most effectively tend to view cyber resilience as a business-wide priority, supported by clear accountability and regular validation of recovery plans. As threats continue to evolve and regulators place greater emphasis on operational resilience, preparedness will become an increasingly important differentiator. The question is no longer whether an organisation will face a disruptive cyber event, but whether it has invested sufficiently in recovery planning and leadership engagement to respond effectively when that moment arrives.

Ultimately, cyber resilience is no longer defined by an organisation’s ability to prevent every attack. It is defined by how effectively it can recover when disruption occurs and how prepared the wider business is to manage the consequences. As cyber incidents become more costly and ransomware continues to evolve, incident response can no longer sit solely within the security function. Organisations that invest in recovery readiness, regularly test their plans and actively involve senior leadership in resilience planning will be best positioned to limit downtime and maintain business continuity. In an environment where disruption is becoming increasingly inevitable, preparedness remains one of the most valuable investments a business can make.