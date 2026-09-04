New from Dallmeier is a privacy mode for data protection.

Operators can disable image capture, recording, and image output; system-wide, or in defined sub-areas. Meanwhile, the activated ‘privacy mode’ is indicated on the cameras, pictured. The feature allows operators to temporarily disable image capture and recording for the entire system or single cameras, without having to switch off individual components separately. Until now, interrupting video surveillance often required various system components to be disabled. Instead, a single command will be sufficient: Authorized users can activate ‘privacy mode’ via the SeMSy Compact client software.

As soon as ‘privacy mode’ is activated, the affected cameras at once stop capturing images. At the same time, recording is stopped and the video output is replaced by a static image. This means that no personal image data is captured or recorded while this mode is active, meaning no unnecessary use of recording capacity. While this mode is active, the system components remain active and fully operational, and hence no need to shut down and then restart the system. Once ‘privacy mode’ is deactivated, video surveillance becomes available again with virtually no delay. The company aims at such markets as airports and stadiums. Another feature of ‘privacy mode’, which is also protected by a utility model, is the externally visible indication of its status on the cameras. Depending on the model, this can be achieved, for example, by lowering the Privacy Shield of a Panomera camera, flashing a privacy indicator, or moving Domera cameras to a defined privacy position. Only authorised users can activatethis mode. A user can have other security, such as a dual-login procedure. This mode helps operators more easily meet the requirements of the GDPR data protection rules, such as data minimisation, recording limitation, and transparency, the German manufacturer adds.

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