Privacy Mode

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

August 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Friday, September 4, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and/or Security Engineer / G1, Glasgow, Glasgow City
Lead Safety & Security Engineer / Birmingham, UK
Fire Sprinkler Design Engineer – San Diego / San Diego
Fire Sprinkler Sales Manager – San Diego / San Diego
Technical Service Engineer / London, UK
Head of Projects / Isleworth, UK
Embedded Engineer / London, UK
Project Engineer / London, UK
Professional Services Engineer / London, UK
Senior Project Manager – Construction Site-based. Genetec / London, UK
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Privacy Mode

by Mark Rowe

New from Dallmeier is a privacy mode for data protection.

Operators can disable image capture, recording, and image output; system-wide, or in defined sub-areas. Meanwhile, the activated ‘privacy mode’ is indicated on the cameras, pictured. The feature allows operators to temporarily disable image capture and recording for the entire system or single cameras, without having to switch off individual components separately. Until now, interrupting video surveillance often required various system components to be disabled. Instead, a single command will be sufficient: Authorized users can activate ‘privacy mode’ via the SeMSy Compact client software.

As soon as ‘privacy mode’ is activated, the affected cameras at once stop capturing images. At the same time, recording is stopped and the video output is replaced by a static image. This means that no personal image data is captured or recorded while this mode is active, meaning no unnecessary use of recording capacity. While this mode is active, the system components remain active and fully operational, and hence no need to shut down and then restart the system. Once ‘privacy mode’ is deactivated, video surveillance becomes available again with virtually no delay. The company aims at such markets as airports and stadiums. Another feature of ‘privacy mode’, which is also protected by a utility model, is the externally visible indication of its status on the cameras. Depending on the model, this can be achieved, for example, by lowering the Privacy Shield of a Panomera camera, flashing a privacy indicator, or moving Domera cameras to a defined privacy position. Only authorised users can activatethis mode. A user can have other security, such as a dual-login procedure. This mode helps operators more easily meet the requirements of the GDPR data protection rules, such as data minimisation, recording limitation, and transparency, the German manufacturer adds.   

Visit www.dallmeier.com.

Related News

  • CCTV

    Italian smart city

    by Mark Rowe

    The Municipality of Catania in Sicily is one of Italy’s largest and most complex urban areas. The city of Catania and surrounds…

  • CCTV

    Hybrid illumination cameras

    by Mark Rowe

    Ajax has added to its video surveillance products with three cameras featuring hybrid lighting: BulletCam HL, TurretCam HL, and DomeCam Mini HL.…

  • CCTV

    MOSS servers

    by Mark Rowe

    Video Management Servers Ltd (VMS Co.), the specialist provider of video management and analytics servers, will deliver its MOSS servers within ten…

Close