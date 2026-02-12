‘Offline’ may be key to digital age resilience

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 12, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
Commercial Refrigeration Engineer / Harlow
CAD Designer / United Kingdom
Bid Estimator / London, UK
Field Service Technician – Richmond / Richmond, VA
Field Service Technician – Brooklyn, NY / New York, NY
Field Service Technician- Orlando, FL /
Bid Admin Assistant / London, UK
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

‘Offline’ may be key to digital age resilience

by Mark Rowe

Over the past year, a wave of outages and cyber attacks have exposed the volatility of our connected digital world. October’s AWS outage rippled across the entire digital ecosystem, bringing organisations to an abrupt operational standstill, while closely following the Vodafone outage, which saw thousands of businesses and consumers unable to get online, says Graeme Gordon, pictured, CEO of Converged Solutions Group.

Furthermore, we have seen monumental cyber breaches impacting thousands of organisations indirectly through complex supply chains, with the attack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) predicted to have affected 5,000 businesses and causing the UK to suffer its greatest cyber-related economic losses to date. It’s safe to say these events won’t stop. However, rather than just lambasting those responsible, businesses should take the opportunity to learn from these incidents, because the ability to navigate them quickly, with a clear plan, is key to true resilience.

Complex digital ecosystem

Every organisation runs on a complex web of digital services, cloud platforms and supply chain integrations. However, when one link fails, the ripple effects often cascade across customers, partners and critical operations.

In this environment, resilience isn’t just about avoiding disruptions; it’s about ensuring businesses can function through them. Business leaders must accept that failures will happen, whether due to hostile cyber activity or outages beyond their control, and they must build continuity plans and recovery procedures that allow them to keep operating.

This was one of the key messages issued recently by the NCSC when it wrote to business leaders at FTSE 350 companies advising them to have business continuity plans written down on paper. While the warning was undoubtedly in relation to the cyber incident at JLR, all organisations must understand that they too can be just as vulnerable.

Attacks and outages might not reach the same material or operational scale as the one impacting JLR, but businesses of all sizes are at risk, and the consequences will be relevant to their own operations. All organisations should therefore take note of this warning and act on the advice from the NCSC.

Planning for failure

If an organisation suffers a cyber attack or system outage, access to key systems, including those that host recovery plans, may become unavailable. This means, as advised by the NCSC, having a physical, accessible copy of recovery plans is an essential part of resilience planning. A printed playbook can be the difference between success and failure, quick recovery or operational halt for several weeks or even months.

But a plan on paper is only as effective as the preparation behind it. Organisations must also conduct incident response planning to understand their areas of exposure and work to mitigate them.

The first step is to map services across their entire digital estate and identify what is critical to their operations. This includes understanding how services to customers are delivered, what infrastructure they depend on to remain operational, how they communicate with customers, employees and stakeholders, and how the services they rely on from their partners underpin their own operations. The next step is to work out how to continue operating if any of these key services failed.

For instance, if email was down, how would they communicate with employees and customers? If a cyber breach resulted in a network shutdown, how could they ensure safe and swift recovery? If a key supplier, like AWS or Vodafone, suffered an outage, how would it impact their operations? Every one of these “what-if” scenarios must be planned, tested and rehearsed so that organisations have backup procedures to safeguard their continuity.

From a communications perspective, this could be as simple as having a functional process and alternative communication lines pre-agreed. From a cyber incident perspective, organisations can safeguard their continuity through fire drill testing, allowing employees to test their roles and responsibilities, and rehearse recovery scenarios.

When it comes to outages at key tech providers, having backup procedures in place to ensure businesses can still function at some level, is vital. Think about multi-cloud strategies, diversifying internet and telco providers, or business continuity platforms that facilitate offline working models. The objective of these measures is not perfection; it’s continuity, ensuring that when systems fail, organisations don’t also fall simultaneously.

Building resilience beyond uptime

Too often resilience is mistaken for uptime. In reality, it’s about having the ability to withstand these events without coming to an operational halt. True resilience is not just about avoiding disruption, it’s being prepared to continue through it, whether online or offline.

Related News

  • Cyber

    Zero Trust mandate

    by Mark Rowe

    The Zero Trust mandate will transform cybersecurity globally, says Jonathan Wright, Head of Products and Operations, at the managed services provider GCX.…

  • Cyber

    Ransomware comments

    by Mark Rowe

    A cyber platform has brought out its latest monthly ‘State of Ransomware’ report. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog says: “The…

  • Cyber

    Confidence and reality

    by Mark Rowe

    A survey of UK and US cyber people by the compliance platform IO (formerly ISMS.online), suggests a growing disparity between cybersecurity confidence…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close