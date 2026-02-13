CATEGORIES
February 2026

January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

Friday, February 13, 2026
Cyber

Resilience for global supply chains

by Mark Rowe

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has produced a report on the threat facing global supply chains and how companies need to build cyber resilience in.  AJ Thompson, pictured, CCO at Northdoor plc the IT firm, says that it’s good to see a leading voice such as the WEF recognising the threat that is facing companies. He says: “Supply chains are now hugely complex beasts and so interconnected that, as we have seen over the past few months, an attack on one organisation can have a devastating impact on many others within the network.

“Building cyber resilience into every aspect of supply chains, as the report points out, is now going to be critical to better protect companies from breaches. There has been, understandably, a huge focus from companies looking to beef up their frontline defences, to keep out cyber criminals. However, no matter how much is spent on such defences, one vulnerability within a supply chain negates all that investment. Without building resilience within supply chains, you are essentially bolting the front door but leaving the back one wide open.

“Vulnerabilities within supply chains are usually caused by a lack of visibility and understanding of partner’s cyber defensive capabilities. Traditional methods of collecting such information have been in the form of questionnaires sent out to partners or potential partners. Static spreadsheets cannot provide the information needed to build resilience. They rely on the knowledge and, frankly, honesty, of the person filling it out. Instead, companies should be looking for data over questionnaires. Some are turning towards automated, AI-driven tools that can provide a 360-degree view of a supply chain, immediately highlighting areas of potential vulnerability.

“This is not just important to keep systems safe, but to ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Regulations such as DORA and the UK Cyber Security Bill, have meant companies have to ensure that all potential gaps in security are closed and monitored. We have seen the financial and reputational cost to companies that suffer a supply chain breach, but what is not as visible is the regulatory consequences.

“The supply chain represents such a wealth of opportunity for cyber criminals that this threat is not going away but will certainly increase over the coming months. The WEF is correct to highlight the threat and the need to build resilience into networks. Ensuring that this resilience is built on data and not questionnaires is a critical first step

  • Cyber

    NCSC on cyber threat landscape

    by Mark Rowe

    Malicious cyber actors exploited more zero-day vulnerabilities to compromise enterprise networks in 2023 compared to 2022, allowing them to conduct operations against…

  • Cyber

    MFA and beyond

    by Mark Rowe

    The defence sector contributes billions to the UK economy, and directly employs tens of thousands of people. That alone would make it…

