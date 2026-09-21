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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Fire

School install

by Mark Rowe
Fire alarm and lockdown alert systems have been fitted at a school in Wigan. In a residential area of Ashton-in-Makerfield, Willow Grove Primary serves children with special needs. When the school needed to upgrade its fire and security systems, it turned to GHE. It sought to install an integrated fire and lockdown solution that could be tailored to the school, particularly in light of Martyn’s Law which requires premises with a capacity of 200 or more to have lockdown plans in place to counter the threat from terrorism. The UK manufacturer C-TEC’s ZFP CAST fire alarm and lockdown alert system was specified.
Featuring a choice of customised voice messages for authorised personnel to select, the system is designed to direct teachers and pupils to act in a preplanned way, the product firm says.
Graham Hurst, GHE’s CEO said: “Martyn’s Law meant it was vital that we chose a life-safety system that could fulfil the exact lockdown requirements of the school. C-TEC’s fire alarm and lockdown alert system is versatile, powerful and allows the user to select different voice messages dependent on the situation.”
About C-TEC 
The Wigan-based manufacturer of conventional and addressable fire detection and alarms for commercial and residential buildings was set up in 1981 and is trading in over 80 countries. Visit c-tec.com.

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