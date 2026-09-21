School install

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
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September 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
The life-safety systems manufacturer, C-TEC, is hosting three CPD-certified Open Days on September 16 to 18, Tuesday to Thursday, at its manufacturing…
BAFE, the register of quality fire safety organisations, has announced that Technical Schemes and Assurance Manager, Ken Bullock, will leave on August 18,…
Skills for Security has partnered with C-TEC on the training for apprentice fire and security technicians through access to products. The fire…
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