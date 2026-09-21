Value of an integrated IT operating model

Businesses are managing increasingly complex technology: infrastructure, cloud, data protection, cybersecurity and continuity services all play a critical role in keeping organisations productive, resilient and ready to grow, writes Stefan Nielsen, UK Senior Sales Executive at the platform 11:11 Systems.

At the same time, technology leaders are under pressure to improve efficiency, control costs and demonstrate clear value from every investment. In this environment, the challenge is not just choosing the right technology, but creating an operating model that gives the business control without adding unnecessary complexity.

For many organisations, that means moving away from an expanding collection of tools, suppliers and management layers, and bringing more of their critical services into a model that is easier to see, manage and improve. Working with a strategic technology partner can support this by reducing the number of relationships, contracts, support processes and management interfaces that internal teams need to coordinate, while giving the organisation a clearer understanding of how its technology estate is performing and where attention is needed. This does not reduce choice, rather it gives organisations more time and better information to make the right decisions.

Complexity is now an operational risk

Technology estates rarely become complex overnight. They evolve as new business requirements emerge, teams adopt new tools and organisations respond to changing risks. Over time, this can lead to multiple management consoles, different service providers, separate support arrangements and limited visibility across the environment.

Each decision may have made sense at the time, but the combined effect can be difficult to manage because the value of any one tool or provider depends on how the whole environment works as one business-critical operation. When information is spread across different systems and service teams, it can take longer to identify issues, understand their impact and agree the right response. Accountability can become unclear. Internal teams may spend more time coordinating suppliers and reconciling information, leaving less time for strategic work.

Operational simplicity is becoming a strategic priority for organisations looking to reduce friction, clarify ownership and make better use of the skills they already have.

The value of a single operational view

A single console for multiple services can provide a practical foundation for this approach. By bringing relevant information and operational workflows together, it can give technology teams a more consistent view of service health, performance, protection and risk. With the right operational view, teams spend less time navigating disconnected systems and more time understanding what is happening across the environment. That makes it easier to identify priorities, spot trends and assess how changes may affect the wider business.

The value of this extends beyond the IT team. A simpler operating model can improve communication with finance, risk, compliance and business leadership because the relevant information is easier to explain and connect to wider organisational priorities. Reducing the number of vendors an organisation manages can also make a meaningful difference by simplifying commercial governance, streamlining service reviews and reducing the effort involved in coordinating changes across multiple parties, without adding another layer of management to an already complex environment.

Creating time for better decisions

Technology decisions are most effective when they are made proactively rather than under pressure. Organisations need enough visibility and planning time to review their requirements, assess performance and understand how future changes may affect the business. A renewal, roadmap review or service assessment should therefore be more than an administrative exercise. It is an opportunity to ask whether the current operating model supports the organisation as effectively as it could, whether services are aligned to business priorities and where improvements would have the greatest impact.

This does not mean changing established platforms for the sake of change, but rather creating a regular, structured opportunity to review what is working, identify emerging requirements and make informed adjustments. In many cases, the best outcome may be to continue with the existing technology while improving how it is managed, protected and integrated with the rest of the estate. It is equally important that the organisation has the time, information and visibility to make decisions with confidence.

Integration without compromise

An integrated technology model should not mean treating every organisation the same. Different workloads have different requirements, and the right balance between on-premises infrastructure, private cloud, public cloud and managed services will vary. The role of a strategic partner is to help bring those elements together in a way that reflects the customer’s priorities. That includes understanding the existing environment, supporting established platforms where they remain the right fit and identifying where additional services can improve resilience, efficiency or visibility.

An integrated approach becomes particularly valuable when organisations can manage infrastructure, data protection, cybersecurity and continuity as connected parts of a broader operating model, rather than treating each service in isolation. Technology risks are rarely isolated. A service issue can affect data availability, a security event can become a continuity challenge, and a change in one part of the environment can create dependencies elsewhere. A joined-up view helps teams understand those relationships and respond more effectively.

What boards should be asking

Boards do not need to understand every technical dependency in the IT estate. They do, however, need confidence that the organisation can see, manage and improve the services on which it depends.

The most useful questions are those that test whether the organisation has a clear view of the health and resilience of its critical services, how much management effort is spent coordinating providers, whether technology roadmaps are reviewed early enough to make deliberate decisions and if teams can access the information they need without relying on disconnected systems. Taken together, these questions move the conversation beyond individual products or contracts and focus attention on whether the organisation has the visibility, accountability and flexibility it needs to operate with confidence.

A simpler path to resilience

Strategic technology partnerships will continue to play an important role in helping organisations modernise, protect and operate their environments. The strongest partnerships will combine broad capability with a simple customer experience, giving businesses one accountable relationship, one operational view and services that work together around their needs.

Reducing complexity does not reduce ambition. It creates a clearer foundation for growth, resilience and change, allowing organisations to spend less time managing technology and more time using it to achieve business outcomes. With regular reviews and a clear view of performance, organisations can make important decisions before circumstances force their hand.

The organisations best prepared for the future will not necessarily be those with the most platforms or the largest supplier ecosystem, but those with a clear view of their environment, a simpler model for managing it and the confidence to make informed decisions as their needs evolve.