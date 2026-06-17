Gate Safe supporter

The Society of Operations Engineers(SOE) has joined the automated gate safety charity Gate Safe’s list of supporters.

As a professional institution for engineers, whose members inspect, maintain and manage equipment and machinery SOE represents a natural opinion former body to align itself with Gate Safe, the charity adds. SOE seeks smarter ways of working and improving maintenance and inspection processes; its members span industries and technical disciplines – including automated gates and barriers – all prioritising the need for safety focused engineering.

Gate Safe has already delivered a webinar to SOE members in 2026; and is working on a co-branded Inspection Guide to assist engineers in understanding the safety requirements for an automated gate or barrier installation – and when to recognise the need to reach out for specialist input.

Gate Safe Founder and Chairman Richard Jackson, pictured, says: “Our mission has always been to raise awareness of the necessary protocols to ensure a safe and compliant installation across a wide range of audiences, including of course engineers. Establishing the new relationship with SOE provides us with access to more engineers actively working in the field, who are tasked with inspecting or maintaining powered gates. Our role is to share our knowledge to raise the standard of safety and to offer guidance and support to help engineers appreciate the risks and how to mitigate them.”

And Society of Operations Engineers Chief Executive Emma Thompson MSOE says: “Safety is at the heart of good engineering practice, and we are proud to support Gate Safe in its mission to improve awareness and standards across the sector. At SOE, we are committed to promoting professional standards, competence and best practice in engineering operations.By working together, we can help equip engineers with the knowledge and guidance they need to identify risks, support safe installations and contribute to a safer environment for everyone.”

About Gate Safe

The charity is also supported by: RoSPA, Secured by Design, Electrical Contractors’ Association, SAFed, Handsam, NASPM (National Alliance of School Premises Management), Electrical Safety First, ECS (Electrotechnical Certification Scheme), IIRSM (International Institute of Risk and Safety Management), IOSH and Propertymark. Visit https://www.gate-safe.org/.