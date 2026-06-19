Bi-spectral camera

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

Brussels, Belgium | Full Time

NATO Office of Security – Inspector – Team Leader (+ Reserve List)

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, June 22, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Architect and Engineering Manager / LU1, Luton, Bedfordshire
Data Centre Project Manager / Oxford
Bid Manager / Reading
Site-based Engineer / London
Business Development Manager – Connected Security & Critical Infrastructure / Birmingham, UK
Sales Manager – North / Birmingham, UK
Install Engineer – South / Brighton
Campus Support Officers / Bristol
Installation Engineer x3 / London, UK
Sales Manager – South / Birmingham, UK
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Bi-spectral camera

by Mark Rowe

New from the UK manufacturer Redvision CCTV is the X4 Commander Bi-spectral. This camera combines thermal and optical imagery in a single rugged PTZ. It’s aimed at expansive sites in critical infrastructure sectors including border control, utilities, airports, and ports; besides marine applications.

The thermal side can detect heat signatures multiple kilometres away and offers lens options from 9-50mm. This range provides flexibility to suit operational needs, the makers say, from wide area monitoring to long-range target detection. The 12μm pixel pitch and 20mK thermal sensitivity offer heat detection through darkness, fog, smoke and camouflage, the manufacturer adds. The optical side will identify targets up to 500 metres away in complete darkness, with a 40-times optical zoom, and IR (infra-red) and white light.  The unit is pre-treated, powder coated, marine grade aluminium and has undergone a BS EN ISO 9227:2022 1000 Hours Salt Spray test.

Will Hucker, Engineering Director at Redvision says: “The X4 Commander Bi-Spectral camera has been engineered to deliver exceptional long-range detection and protection in the harshest environments. Its rugged, built-to-last construction reflects the durability and resilience that have become synonymous with the Redvision brand. By combining advanced thermal and visible imaging, we’ve created a solution that provides reliable performance, day and night, wherever security is critical.”

This product is ONVIF compliant for working with other manufacturers’ products; and is available for integrators and distributors to order from Redvision CCTV, with pricing available on application. For details visit the Redvision website.

About Redvision CCTV

Redvision is a UK designer and manufacturer of security surveillance products, based in Hampshire and founded in 2000. Its camera ranges include the X-Series and VEGA; its verticals include critical national infrastructure (CNI), local government and transport. Visit https://www.redvisioncctv.com/.

Related News

  • CCTV

    Casino video

    by Mark Rowe

    A casino operator Merit International has deployed a video surveillance system at its newest luxury casino and hotel resort, the Starlit development…

  • CCTV

    Intelligent video maturity model

    by Mark Rowe

    The network video product manufacturer Axis Communications has released its first annual Axis Perspectives report. This looks at the evolution of intelligent…

  • CCTV

    Dallmeier at Perimeter Protection

    by Mark Rowe

    The German video security product manufacturer Dallmeier is among the exhibitors at the Perimeter Protection exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, from January 14…

Close