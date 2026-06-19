New from the UK manufacturer Redvision CCTV is the X4 Commander Bi-spectral. This camera combines thermal and optical imagery in a single rugged PTZ. It’s aimed at expansive sites in critical infrastructure sectors including border control, utilities, airports, and ports; besides marine applications.

The thermal side can detect heat signatures multiple kilometres away and offers lens options from 9-50mm. This range provides flexibility to suit operational needs, the makers say, from wide area monitoring to long-range target detection. The 12μm pixel pitch and ≤20mK thermal sensitivity offer heat detection through darkness, fog, smoke and camouflage, the manufacturer adds. The optical side will identify targets up to 500 metres away in complete darkness, with a 40-times optical zoom, and IR (infra-red) and white light. The unit is pre-treated, powder coated, marine grade aluminium and has undergone a BS EN ISO 9227:2022 1000 Hours Salt Spray test.

Will Hucker, Engineering Director at Redvision says: “The X4 Commander Bi-Spectral camera has been engineered to deliver exceptional long-range detection and protection in the harshest environments. Its rugged, built-to-last construction reflects the durability and resilience that have become synonymous with the Redvision brand. By combining advanced thermal and visible imaging, we’ve created a solution that provides reliable performance, day and night, wherever security is critical.”

This product is ONVIF compliant for working with other manufacturers’ products; and is available for integrators and distributors to order from Redvision CCTV, with pricing available on application. For details visit the Redvision website.

About Redvision CCTV

Redvision is a UK designer and manufacturer of security surveillance products, based in Hampshire and founded in 2000. Its camera ranges include the X-Series and VEGA; its verticals include critical national infrastructure (CNI), local government and transport. Visit https://www.redvisioncctv.com/.