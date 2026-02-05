Cloud is essential

Paul Kerman of Inim Electronics argues that the shift to integrated and cloud-enabled fire safety systems represents a fundamental change in how buildings are designed, managed and governed. And that it is not simply a technological upgrade as locally siloed fire systems no longer align with the realities, and compliance, facing designers and specifiers.

When we talk to designers, facilities managers and specifiers today, what we hear over and over is they need full visibility. In an era where multi-site estates are common and compliance isn’t optional, the ability to see what’s happening – in real time and from anywhere – is crucial to operations, and safety.

Cloud-enabled fire safety systems deliver that visibility, giving stakeholders access to real-time status, alerts and historical logs from any device, whether onsite or remote. This real-time oversight improves decision making and logistics, especially in urgent situations.

The shifting landscape

Over the past decade, the integration of technology – not least the Internet of Things (IoT) which has seen global devices connected over the internet feeding back, and cascading out information and data – has impacted all walks of life.

It has enabled quicker, and smarter decision making and become crucial when monitoring a building’s operations – especially those located in remote, or hard to reach areas. It has also enabled the same efficiencies across more local infrastructures, where timing is critical.

Fire safety is no longer isolated hardware tucked away in a panel room. Sensors and devices communicate across networks, feeding data into centralised platforms that offer remote dashboards, instant alerts and analytics. This integration with the IoT means systems that once waited for periodic testing now provide continuous insight into device health, environmental changes and potential fault conditions.

Likewise with remote monitoring and maintenance. Cloud platforms allow facilities managers to not just monitor alarms remotely, but also understand system health and even diagnose issues before they escalate. Rather than waiting for the next scheduled visit, maintenance needs and faults can be identified and actioned promptly – reducing downtime and improving reliability.

In tandem, regulatory pressures and compliance have evolved. In the UK and globally, fire safety compliance is tightening. Post-Grenfell legislation has reshaped accountability for those responsible for buildings and fire safety management, with a heightened focus on documentation, evidence and traceability. While these Acts primarily relate to structural and procedural measures, it demonstrates regulators want to see proof of fire safety performance.

Cloud systems, valued in a McKinsey report at $3 trillion globally, naturally support compliance demands, with digital records, time-stamped logs and comprehensive audit trails that simplify reporting. When auditors or insurers ask for up-to-date records on inspections, maintenance, or alarm history, cloud platforms make that process far more efficient and defensible.

More proactive approach

Traditional systems alert after an event has occurred such as smoke detected, an alarm raised, or an evacuation triggered. With cloud integration, organisations can begin to anticipate problems before they become crises with automated alerts which flag unusual behaviours or declining sensor performance. Predictive analytics are already part of broader smart building discussions, and can highlight devices trending toward failure so that corrective action happens earlier.

We now see IoT and cloud fire safety solutions not just being adopted in hard-to-reach areas, or wider dispersed settings such as campuses and healthcare estates, but also in commercial buildings where operators demand better uptime, fewer false alarms and more clarity on system health.

For designers and specifiers, cloud technology is reshaping requirements at the earliest stages of a project. It changes how fire strategies are planned, how systems are integrated with building management and how handover documentation is created. No longer can a fire safety design be restricted to local panels and standalone hardware; we must now consider data flows, remote access points, cybersecurity considerations and interoperability with other digital building systems.

When embraced early, cloud platforms influence decisions around zoning, redundancy, integration with access control and HVAC systems, and how alarms link to broader building responses. It also makes the system visible externally via any IT policy.

Cloud-based platforms are increasingly simplifying the complexity of modern fire system design and management, translating highly technical configurations into intuitive, easily understood workflows. Purpose-built for fire detection, sprinkler and suppression systems, cloud solutions automate traditionally manual processes, helping ensure every component is accurately specified, compliant with current standards, and seamlessly integrated within the wider building design.

Beyond system configuration, and at concept design stages, they have the ability to also generate fully customisable reports, including detailed cable sizing and autonomy calculations, alongside configurable materials schedules. Supporting documentation – from manuals and datasheets to certificates and AutoCAD drawings – can be centrally hosted and automatically updated, ensuring all project stakeholders are working from the most current information throughout the building lifecycle.

Addressing common concerns

Of course, introducing cloud connectivity raises legitimate questions around security, reliability, and ownership of data. Encryption, secure authentication and resilience against cyber threats must always be considered in system specifications and procurement decisions.

In our experience, these concerns soften when customers understand that cloud systems have robust backups, redundancy and secure communication protocols that outperform legacy local systems in both resilience and traceability.

They also reduce dependency on a single site’s hardware infrastructure, offering redundancy that mitigates the risk of data loss from local failures. Logs and event histories stored offsite enable thorough post-event analysis – something that isn’t possible with traditional on-site only systems.

Fire safety can no longer be siloed, and fortunately we see designers, architects, facilities managers and security teams aligning early in the project lifecycle. Discussions about connectivity, data management, network security and compliance documentation now all make up part of the design conversation.

However, manufacturers and technology providers must shoulder the responsibility of education. We need to help our customers, and the broader market, understand not just what cloud technology does, but how its implantation is an asset. Buildings are smarter, more data-rich and more interconnected than ever, and fire safety cannot remain anchored in the past. Cloud-enabled fire safety brings oversight, agility and resilience into a sector that has historically been bound by manual processes and siloed information flows.