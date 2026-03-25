C-TEC at FSE 2026

The fire safety product manufacturer C-TEC is exhibiting at FSE 2026, the fire safety event at the Birmingham NEC from Tuesday to Thursday, April 28 to 30, which is co-located with The Security Event. C-TEC will be on Stand 4/F30 with its CAST-powered life-safety systems. That’s including:

a new range of Lockdown Solutions – monitored, battery-backed, multi-message systems aimed at schools, theatres and other commercial and public venues for compliance with Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, which places a legal duty on premises and events to take steps to counter the threat of terrorism; plus PA/VA solutions for bigger projects.

HUSH-PRO is a monitored BS 5839-6 Grade C residential fire alarm designed the Wigan-based firm says to minimise false alarms and for fire protection in flats, apartments and other domestic settings. EVAC-ALERT is a BS 8629:2019+A1:2023 compliant evacuation alert system designed to assist the fire and rescue service evacuate part or all of a building in an emergency. ZFP CAST is a touchscreen-controlled 1-8 loop fire alarm system that is compatible with the firm’s CAST-PRO combined fire detection and alarm devices.

ENVISION is a Cloud-based Fire IoT remote access, data management, commissioning and maintenance solution compatible with C-TEC’s range of CAST-powered systems. And FASTCONVERT, pictured, is a retrofit solution to aid the conversion and upgrade of a multi-zone conventional fire system to an addressable CAST system using pre-existing wiring.

The company will also be exhibiting its SigTEL disabled refuge, its AlertBuddy moveable deaf person’s alert system and its new Quantec-Pro call system.

Brian Foster, C-TEC’s UK Sales Manager, said: “The Fire Safety Event is now the industry’s key event. We’re looking forward to showing all our latest innovations at this year’s show including our new range of lockdown alert systems and our multi award-winning CAST-PRO combined detection and alarm devices. If you’d like to learn how our systems can help you grow your business, come and see us on Stand 4/F30.”