Fire door safety findings

The UK has generational differences in how people learn about fire doors. Social media is the most commonly cited source among Gen Z (aged 18 to 29), while workplace training plays an important role in educating Millennials (aged 30 – 45) and Gen X (aged 46 to 61) on the life-saving role of fire doors.

Whether using a fire door in an office, school, hospital, flat or apartment building, everyone has a role to play in fire door safety, says the British Woodworking Federation (BWF) to mark its Fire Door Safety Week campaign – Check it, close it: Protection starts at the door. The survey by the trade body points to the importance of ensuring people have access to accurate and reliable fire door information throughout their lives, particularly as the channels through which different generations learn about fire safety continue to change.

Gen Z respondents are most likely to have learnt about fire doors via social media (33pc) followed by workplace training (31pc) and school or college education (26pc). While social media can play an important role in raising awareness, the BWF suggests potential concerns about whether younger people are receiving information from authoritative sources. Unlike formal workplace or educational training, social media content can come from a variety of creators, making it harder for users to judge whether information is accurate, up to date or presented in the correct context. The increasing availability of AI-generated and misleading content online makes access to trusted fire safety information particularly important, the BWF adds.

Workplace training is a significant source of fire door education for working-age generations. It is cited as the main source for 42pc of Millennials, 57pc of Gen X and 56pc of Baby Boomers (aged 62 to 80), highlighting the important role employers can play in providing structured fire safety information and the potential to increase this further to build greater awareness and understanding.

‘Vital role’

Helen Hewitt, CEO of the BWF, said: “Fire doors are one of the most important and familiar fire safety features in our buildings, yet many people have never been taught the vital role they play in saving lives or how they work. Fire safety education should not stop when people leave school or complete a workplace induction – it should be engrained at every stage of life.

“Landlords, employers, education providers and building managers can all play a role in helping people understand their building’s fire safety strategy, including the purpose of fire doors. Fire door education is crucial for providing people with the information they need to be proactive about fire door safety – providing them with the confidence to spot a fire door and know when and how to report a problem.”

Public perceptions

The research covers how media coverage of fire incidents influences public perceptions of fire safety. The findings show that news stories online, on social media and in documentaries have been found to increase awareness, but this does not always translate into understanding or behaviour change. Around 28pc of respondents say fire coverage has made them more aware of the importance of fire safety regulations and standards, 22pc say it has increased concern about whether buildings are adequately protected from fire, and 20pc say it has made them more aware of fire safety features and escape routes and prompted them to actively look for them in the buildings they use.

Responses to fire-related news also vary by generation. For Gen Z, 22pc say fire-related news grabs their attention at first, but the effect doesn’t last. Another 18pc feel numb to these stories because they see so many, and 15pc feel less safe when they visit new places. On the other hand, 22pc of Gen X and 23pc of Baby Boomers say they rarely see fire news, so it hasn’t changed how they think. For 20pc of the Silent Generation, news coverage makes little or no difference to their feelings about fire safety.

Helen Hewitt added: “Public awareness naturally increases following major fire incidents, but those moments must be used to build lasting understanding rather than temporary attention. Through Fire Door Safety Week, we aim to raise awareness and understanding around fire door safety to challenge myths and misconceptions, and provide helpful guidance and support for landlords, employers, industry and educators in communicating to their audiences. Every conversation we have around fire door safety, whether in the workplace or in education settings, along with accurate news reports and social media content can help to build a stronger culture of fire door safety and ultimately protect lives.”