Ken Bullock to leave BAFE

BAFE, the register of quality fire safety organisations, has announced that Technical Schemes and Assurance Manager, Ken Bullock, will leave on August 18, 2026.

Having joined BAFE in October 2023 to review the delivery and management of BAFE schemes, Bullock has had a significant impact in that time, the body reports, developing deeper and more strategic relationships with UKAS, licenced Certification Bodies and with colleagues across the fire safety sector. Dr Justin Maltby-Smith, Group CEO of BAFE Holdings, said: “Ken has been very effective in moving the BAFE schemes forward and has been instrumental in building a solid foundation for further developments and future growth. I am very grateful for all his contributions – as are the rest of the board and his colleagues – and we wish him all the best as he starts his next challenge.”

Bullock added: “It has been a thoroughly enjoyable two and a half years at BAFE and I would like to thank all the team for the support they have provided and collaboration they have offered, in particular Dr Justin Maltby-Smith and Lewis Ramsay, whose support in reviewing and updating the BAFE schemes, has been invaluable. BAFE schemes are now more robust, relevant, and effective and I am proud to have led the review process alongside my colleagues across the fire safety sector. Their contributions to updating the schemes portfolio, the time given and insights provided have been invaluable. I wish them and BAFE all the best for the future.”

BAFE says it’s undertaking a wider review of its structure and the operational arrangements for its certification schemes. BAFE says its certification schemes will continue as normal throughout the transition.

About BAFE

The BAFE Fire Safety Register is an independent body that develops and maintains third-party certification schemes for fire safety services across the UK; working with industry, certification bodies and government. Visit www.bafe.org.uk.