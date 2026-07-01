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Fire

Install at skatepark

by Mark Rowe

Rampworx Skatepark, an indoor extreme sports centre on Merseyside, has new fire alarms. Set up in 1997, Rampworx is one of the UK’s longest running skateparks and a community facility besides. It sees more than 1,000 young people a week and reinvests all income back into the site. Given its large and constantly active indoors, Rampworx required a fire alarm system able to cover multiple, interconnected areas.  These included skate zones, spectator spaces, retail units and staff facilities while allowing daily activity without disruption.

Rachael Robinson at Rampworx says: “As a busy charity facility with thousands of weekly visitors, it was important for us to work with a company we could trust to guide us through the entire upgrade process for our fire alarm. Optic Fire Safety & Security Solutions understood the requirements and recommended a Comelit-PAC solution. The new system provides confidence and peace of mind, knowing it has been designed around us and the way we operate.”

Optic designed and installed a fire alarm system using Comelit-PAC products. As the installation was delivered in a live setting, it required planning and coordination to ensure the skatepark remained open throughout much of the works. Optic phased the installation to minimise disruption to visitors, staff and ongoing activities.

Sase Boardman, Director at Optic added: “Every area of Rampworx presented different considerations from a fire safety perspective. By working closely with the team and technical specialists at Comelit-PAC, we were able to carefully deliver a fire safety system known for its adaptability, reliability, and scalability to provide consistent protection across a complex, multi-use environment.”

The completed system provides enhanced fire detection coverage across the facility. Mandy Bowden, Fire Systems Business Manager UK and Ireland at Comelit-PAC said: “This project was delivered through close collaboration with Optic Fire Safety & Security Solutions and responsible persons on site, taking time to understand the specific requirements of the Rampworx environment. By combining this insight, we were able to specify a bespoke fire safety system, enabling a unified detection and control approach across areas with very different occupancy and risk profiles.”

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