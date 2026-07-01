Redvision renew with Digifort

Redvision CCTV has renewed its agreement with the video management software (VMS) developer Digifort for supply of Digifort’s enterprise platform to the UK market. Redvision’s verticals include utilities, custodial, public space, education and airports.

Redvision and Digifort report that they have been working together since 2017, delivering for Critical National Infrastructure projects across the UK. To support UK integrators, Redvision’s technical support team have recently achieved level 3 certification covering Digifort VMS, video content analytics, and automatic number plate and facial recognition.

Redvision has also made a dedicated engineering facility at its Hampshire site for pre-configuration and factory acceptance testing of Redvision cameras and Digifort software. This allows Redvision engineers to set up and run complete systems locally for client review before shipping. As the company says, the service can reduce commissioning time for integrators while showing to the end user the system in operation. Unlike subscription-based alternatives, the Digifort software license is provided for a one-off fee, with no recurring costs.

Francois Levy, Vice President of Digifort Global, said: “Digifort was designed to go beyond traditional VMS, to connect and integrate an organisation’s entire security infrastructure including video surveillance, access control, fire detection and intrusion alarms. That level of integration is increasingly expected on enterprise-scale projects, and Redvision’s engineering expertise and deep knowledge of our platform make them an ideal partner to deliver it across the UK market.“

And Dr Guy Hucker, Sales Director at Redvision, said: “Over the past nine years, Redvision cameras and Digifort software have proven themselves across some of the UK’s most demanding critical infrastructure and enterprise environments. Together, we deliver a complete, robust surveillance solution that customers can depend on, supported by expert local engineering, technical support and now enhanced pre-configuration and testing services.”

Contact Redvision via the website www.redvisioncctv.com/contact or by email: sales@redvisioncctv.com.