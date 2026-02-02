Product guidelines for smoke alarm devices

The product standard VdS 3131 for smoke alarm devices has been revised. A new feature is a simplified approval procedure for devices that could previously not be certified due to the ten-year battery requirements, the German fire and security product approvals body reports.

Christoph Haupt, VdS Senior Technical Expert says: “The only safe way to ever wake up in a night fire is having reliable smoke alarm devices on the ceiling. Practical experience shows that replaceable batteries are useful for many modern applications, such as smart networking or energy-intensive additional functions. That is why we have now also opened VdS 3131 for this purpose, as always in compliance with EN standards. VdS offers more flexibility, security for the future and makes sure the little lifesavers provide reliable protection throughout their entire operational life.”

The new “Additional requirements and test methods for smoke alarm devices” are online for free download at www.vds-shop.de/en.

VdS points out that its guidelines often form the basis for European (EN) and global ISO standards.