Product guidelines for smoke alarm devices

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 2, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Resident Engineer – London & EMEA / London, UK
Maintenance Engineer Site based M4 / Reading, UK
Security Service Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
Installation Engineer / Hemel Hempstead, UK
BIM/CAD Technician / London, UK
CAD Technician Home based / UK
Security Systems Design Architect / London, UK
Fire and Security Engineer / Hampshire
Field Service Technician- Stamford, CT / Stamford, CT
Security Service Engineer / London
Post a Job Ad
Fire

Product guidelines for smoke alarm devices

by Mark Rowe

The product standard VdS 3131 for smoke alarm devices has been revised. A new feature is a simplified approval procedure for devices that could previously not be certified due to the ten-year battery requirements, the German fire and security product approvals body reports.

Christoph Haupt, VdS Senior Technical Expert says: “The only safe way to ever wake up in a night fire is having reliable smoke alarm devices on the ceiling. Practical experience shows that replaceable batteries are useful for many modern applications, such as smart networking or energy-intensive additional functions. That is why we have now also opened VdS 3131 for this purpose, as always in compliance with EN standards. VdS offers more flexibility, security for the future and makes sure the little lifesavers provide reliable protection throughout their entire operational life.”

The new “Additional requirements and test methods for smoke alarm devices” are online for free download at www.vds-shop.de/en.

VdS points out that its guidelines often form the basis for European (EN) and global ISO standards.

Related News

  • Fire

    Securitas UK joins Joiff

    by Mark Rowe

    Securitas UK has signed up to become a member of Joiff. Members of Joiff, a not-for-profit International Organisation for Industrial Emergency Services…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close