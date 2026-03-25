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Guarding

ASEL takes scheduling platform

by Mark Rowe
Argenbright Security Europe Ltd (ASEL) has chosen a platform for scheduling its workforce operations across the UK.
This follows a review of ASEL’s systems, which could no longer support the real-time changes required across its security operations. Managing urgent call-outs, last-minute schedule adjustments, and day-to-day workforce planning had become increasingly difficult using existing legacy tools, the firm found. Hence its use now of Totalmobile’s Field First.
Through the new platform, ASEL will gain real-time visibility of workforce availability and job progress, allowing service managers to redeploy officers as needs change. The platform will also support skills-based assignment and reporting, helping teams keep service standards while meeting regulatory and contractual requirements.
Marc Stanton, Managing Director, Argenbright Security Europe Ltd said: “Totalmobile gives us the ability to manage our workforce with a level of clarity and control we simply couldn’t achieve before. Their dynamic scheduling and insight capabilities will allow us to respond faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver an even higher standard of service to our clients. This partnership is a key enabler of our long-term growth and operational excellence.”
And Rob Gilbert, Managing Director of Commercial Services at Totalmobile, pictured, said: “Security operations rely on accurate, real-time coordination. Our platform is designed to give teams greater control and insight over daily operations, helping organisations like ASEL respond swiftly to disruption, reduce manual processes and maintain service reliability as demand increases.”

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