ASEL takes scheduling platform

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
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April 2026
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TechMondial Limited
TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…
You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.
Giving employees a voice is not just a nice-to-have — it’s a strategic lever for loyalty, innovation, and retention. But how do…
An award and mobilisation of a new security-led facilities management contract with the real estate firm Avison Young, covering five prominent corporate…
CIS Security, the London-based security services company and a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors, announces Neill Catton’s…
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