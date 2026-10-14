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Guarding

Platform launch

by Mark Rowe

OnSiren is launching as a platform for security officers to share information beyond a site or employer, helping participating officers understand what is happening around them and take informed precautions. The officer app is free and requires an active Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence. Officers can communicate through local channels, share incident alerts and receive relevant local info. Voice messages can be captioned and translated into English, helping officers whose English is a second language communicate across employers.

Officers can also talk to Alpha One, the AI in the system, ask questions and request briefings about the area they protect. For example, an officer reporting an incident at one premises can alert participating officers at neighbouring sites. Information from one location can then help others prepare and protect the people in their care.

Shahzad Ali, founder of OnSiren, pictured, said: “We’re on a mission to make Britain safer by connecting its security officers. Bringing their knowledge together across employers and languages unlocks the collective capacity of a workforce already protecting the country. With OnSiren, we’re building a new national capability.”

“I began my career as a security officer. I know the responsibility of protecting a place and the people in it. Every officer’s knowledge has value beyond the building where they work. A connected security workforce can make every officer’s knowledge useful beyond the place they protect. Our mission is to put that collective knowledge to work across the country, every day and if a major incident ever happens.”

OnSiren aims to give police and public-safety bodies a wider route for sharing relevant information with participating security officers in affected areas. The goal; more communication alongside existing policing and emergency-service arrangements. Visit https://www.onsiren.com/.

About OnSiren

The intelligence platform founded by Shahzad Ali and co-founded by Shahab Ali brings together local information, alerts, communication and Alpha One for SIA-badged security officers. Shahzad began his career at Securicor, which merged with Group 4 in the 2000s to become G4S, and later founded Get Licensed, which has helped more than 400,000 people become security officers. OnSiren’s board brings together experience in intelligence, private security, business and law. It is chaired by Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, who served on the House of Lords AI in Weapon Systems Committee. Non-executive directors include:

  • Lord Parker of Minsmere, former Director General of MI5.
  • Chris St George, co-founder of international security company Olive Group, founder of NM Capital and former British Army officer.
  • Lady Saadiya Ahmad-Khan, a practising solicitor with more than 30 years’ experience in criminal defence, including serious organised crime and counter-terrorism cases.

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