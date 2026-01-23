Spotlight on SSAIB firm

Meet Farqan Alam, pictured, Managing Director of the SSAIB certified firm Leverage Security.

Can you give us a general overview of how you see the security services industry?

The UK’s security services industry is undergoing significant transformation. What was once centred on on-site guarding and CCTV monitoring is evolving into a far more sophisticated, intelligence-led discipline, where human expertise, technological innovation, and proactive risk management operate in unison.

Rising crime, workforce pressures and changes in how properties are used are reshaping demand across the sector. Traditional delivery models alone can no longer provide the reliability, scalability or foresight that clients now expect. As a result, the industry is increasingly adopting integrated approaches that combine licenced personnel, systems and predictive planning to identify and mitigate risk before it materialises. The security landscape is defined by convergence. People and technology no longer function in isolation; they work together to enhance resilience, improve situational awareness, and drive operational effectiveness. Security services are therefore no longer viewed solely as a protective function, but as a strategic enabler – safeguarding assets, supporting communities and instilling confidence in an increasingly complex and unpredictable environment.

What does Leverage bring, and what do you consider your unique selling point?

Leverage brings a transformative approach to an industry often defined by routine and rigidity. We combine frontline expertise with strategic foresight to deliver security solutions that are not just effective, but intelligent, instinctive, and human-led. Our leadership team, with decades of operational and executive experience, anticipates risk before it emerges, while our bespoke client partnerships ensure services are agile, responsive, and tailored to each organisation’s unique challenges. Our unique selling point lies in this fusion of experienced leadership, operational innovation, and values-driven culture. Unlike traditional providers, we empower decision-making with independence, technology, and real-time oversight, all while embedding social responsibility, inclusivity, and sustainability into everything we do. The result is security that doesn’t just protect—it elevates standards, builds trust, and delivers measurable value. In short, we don’t just provide security; we redefine it.

What sort of project would we most likely see Leverage Security involved in?

Leverage undertakes projects requiring comprehensive, reliable, and adaptable protection across a wide range of environments. These include large-scale business operations, multi-site organisational initiatives, high-rise developments, residential complexes, retail showrooms, sports and cultural events, warehouses and construction or demolition sites nationwide. Our teams deliver tailored security solutions, from on-site and mobile patrols to electronic systems, keyholding and alarm response, as well as Waking Watch duties, including Fire Marshal and Fire Warden services. In every project, we prioritise proactive risk management, rapid response and a visible security presence to safeguard people, property, and operations.

What are Leverage Security’s views on the fact that those wishing to renew their SIA license for security guarding or door supervision, will need to complete refresher training?

Mandatory refresher training marks a noteworthy moment for the sector. On the surface, much of the content may feel familiar to seasoned officers. Yet its value lies in reinforcing the fundamentals – risk assessment, conflict management and legal obligations – that form the bedrock of professional practice. Strong foundations mean that advanced skills and on-the-job judgement are applied consistently and effectively, benefiting both officers and the public alike.

For licence holders, the training is an opportunity to consolidate knowledge and stay competitive. The practical reality, however, is being off-site for training period, which demands careful planning, budgeting and integrating professional development into one’s career lifecycle.

For sites that rely on security, refreshed officers bring enhanced reliability and reduced operational risk, but absences during training can strain staffing if not managed strategically.

With around half a million security officers—and numbers rising—training providers face the challenge of securing sufficient locations, courses and instructors to deliver timely, uninterrupted training.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of this policy hinges on the SIA orchestrating its rollout in harmony with security officers, training providers and the businesses that rely on their services. When guidance is clear, schedules are carefully planned, and sufficient course capacity is in place, refresher training can do more than update skills; it can reinforce professional standards, sharpen operational readiness, and inspire confidence across the sector, all while keeping disruption to a minimum.

What one change to the security services industry would make life simpler for Leverage Security?

If the industry embraced a more sustainable and transparent approach to pricing security services, the impact would be transformative. Too often, fees barely exceed the basic wages of officers, leaving little room for investment in training, wellbeing, or innovation. At Leverage, we prioritise professional development, robust accreditation, and supportive working environments, while also championing initiatives like our Young Entrepreneurs Hub, designed to nurture future leaders. Aligning fees with the genuine value of the service would allow providers to focus on long-term quality, resilience, and meaningful social contribution—strengthening not just individual companies, but clients, officers, and the wider community alike.

With over three years of third-party certification with SSAIB, what benefits do you think SSAIB approval brings to your organisation and the security sector overall?

SSAIB assessment has provided our organisation with consistent, impartial evaluation that underpins every aspect of our operations—from governance and risk management to service delivery and quality assurance. This scrutiny goes beyond compliance, embedding best practice into daily processes and reinforcing a culture of accountability, professionalism and continuous improvement. Clients and stakeholders can be confident that our standards are not only met, but actively maintained and regularly challenged.

As our assessment body for the SIA Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS), SSAIB ensures regulatory requirements are applied in a practical, proportionate manner. Their structured approach transforms compliance from a procedural obligation into a framework for sustainable growth, operational excellence and risk mitigation, bridging the gap between policy and real-world delivery.

Beyond individual organisations, SSAIB assessment plays a vital role in elevating standards across the security sector. Through impartial, consistent evaluation, it fosters transparency, professionalism and trust, allowing clients to identify responsible providers while enhancing the sector’s overall credibility and resilience.

In a landscape of increasing complexity and regulatory scrutiny, SSAIB’s independent assessment remains an essential pillar for organisations committed to excellence and for an industry seeking to demonstrate maturity, reliability and long-term stability.

Finally, what successes have you enjoyed in the last 12 months and what plans do you have?

This period has seen our organisation not only grow but evolve. A bold digital transformation has made us a near-paperless operation, delivering efficiency, extended reach, and a modernised client experience. Relocating to a larger office space has reflected our ambition and supported our expanding teams, while industry-leading C-suite leadership has ensured that growth is underpinned by strategic insight and operational excellence.

Our success is measurable and meaningful. Beyond commercial achievements, we have advanced social impact initiatives, embedding responsible business practices into the very fabric of our operations. Our people remain central to this journey: focused on leadership development, compliance, and operational competence, they have helped reinforce a culture of professionalism, accountability, and high standards.

Looking ahead, our strategy remains deliberate and ambitious. We will continue to refine management systems, nurture workforce development, and adopt technology where it delivers clear benefits. Maintaining robust SSAIB and SIA ACS certifications ensures that growth is responsible, controlled, and fully aligned with evolving client and regulatory expectations.

In essence, the past year has strengthened our foundation and amplified our reach; the year ahead promises sustainable, high-quality growth, blending operational innovation, social responsibility, and leadership that sets new standards for the industry.

Leverage Security are just one of SSAIB’s 2000-plus registered firms. To find out more about SSAIB and how you can join the leading certification body for the fire and security industries, visit www.ssaib.org.