S12 adds chiefs

The S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group (S12 for short) has taken five more members onto its core committee. To briefly recap, the S12 formed in autumn 2025 brings together guarding chiefs to work on industry topics and meet with the Home Office security minister Dan Jarvis, and the Security Industry Authority (SIA). While the group has already expanded – it was originally going to be less than 12 – and it was looking at adding two, the calibre of candidates led to four being invited.

They are: Keith Middleton, Managing Director of Bidvest Noonan (UK); Steven Moore, Managing Director of OCS; Kieran Mackie, Managing Director of Amulet Security; and Simon Alderson, CEO of First Response Group. The S12 was looking towards execs from large and medium companies for a more balanced committee. Nominations came from two large and two medium firms. Paul Evans, Chair of the S12, chief of Carlisle Support Services (pictured courtesy of Carlisle, speaking at the company’s Innovation Lab event in London in spring 2025) described the four as a major win; ‘between them they have a wide range of skills and experience that will be invaluable in helping the S12 achieve its goals. We welcome them all to the team and look forward to them getting stuck in – there’s a lot to do. These latest appointments also help balance out the committee in terms of the type and size of businesses represented.” Also joininh is Abbey Petkar, MD of Magenta Security Services, due to a resignation from the previous nomination round. Abbey was the next runner-up in the small business category in that initial voting round.

And non-ACS

The S12 plans to introduce two board seats in 2026 for companies that are not SIA-approved. Topics for the S12 include proposed mandatory security business licensing, Martyn’s Law, labour exploitation and professional standards generally.

For the group in full visit https://securityleaders.co.uk/elected-members/.

More in the February 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine.