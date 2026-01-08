Lord Hain to advise Kingdom

Pictured left to right are Terry Barton, founder and CEO of The Kingdom Group, and Lord Peter Hain. Terry Barton says: “We are delighted that Lord Peter Hain has come on board as Business Adviser, providing invaluable insight and guidance to our senior team.

“Lord Hain and I both share a belief in helping people who haven’t necessarily had the best start in life. He will help to advise us on how we can be supporting stronger communities and part of that will be giving a helping hand especially to young people. From humble beginnings to now over £300m in revenue, The Kingdom Group has gone from strength to strength. Lord Peter Hain’s appointment will help us to improve our social value proposition in the years ahead and continue to better ourselves, our colleagues and the wider community in line with our CARE values.”

And Peter Hain said: “I’m pleased to be advising The Kingdom Group, it’s a significant organisation with over 11,500 people across the UK and there’s an opportunity to make a real difference when you’re an employer of that size and scale. I look forward to helping them to make a difference in the communities that they are part of.”

The firm says the Labour peer will advise on long-term strategy, social value and community impact.

About the firm

Founded in 1993 by Terry Barton, The Kingdom Group is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. The firm’s National Support and Command Centre is in Merseyside, and it has regional offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and Belfast,

About Peter Hain

He held ministerial posts for 12 years in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments. He was the Secretary of State for Wales, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Leader of the Commons. He served as the Labour MP for Neath, south Wales, for 24 years; and has been a member of the House of Lords since 2015. Born in South Africa, he and his family, being opponents of apartheid, came to Britain in the 1960s; he made his name as an anti-apartheid activist, as while still a student he organised protest to disrupt a Springbok rugby tour of Britain in the winter of 1969-70 and successfully caused South Africa’s summer 1970 cricket tour of England to be cancelled.