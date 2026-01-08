Lord Hain to advise Kingdom

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, January 8, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Service Account Manager / London
Pre-Sales Engineer – Fire & Security / England
Security Architect / Based Bristol with Hybrid Working
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention (ITP) – Czech Rep/Slovakia / China
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Lord Hain to advise Kingdom

by Mark Rowe

Pictured left to right are Terry Barton, founder and CEO of The Kingdom Group, and Lord Peter Hain. Terry Barton says: “We are delighted that Lord Peter Hain has come on board as Business Adviser, providing invaluable insight and guidance to our senior team.

“Lord Hain and I both share a belief in helping people who haven’t necessarily had the best start in life. He will help to advise us on how we can be supporting stronger communities and part of that will be giving a helping hand especially to young people. From humble beginnings to now over £300m in revenue, The Kingdom Group has gone from strength to strength. Lord Peter Hain’s appointment will help us to improve our social value proposition in the years ahead and continue to better ourselves, our colleagues and the wider community in line with our CARE values.”

And Peter Hain said: “I’m pleased to be advising The Kingdom Group, it’s a significant organisation with over 11,500 people across the UK and there’s an opportunity to make a real difference when you’re an employer of that size and scale. I look forward to helping them to make a difference in the communities that they are part of.”

The firm says the Labour peer will advise on long-term strategy, social value and community impact.

 

About the firm

Founded in 1993 by Terry Barton, The Kingdom Group is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors. The firm’s National Support and Command Centre is in Merseyside, and it has regional offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and Belfast,

 

About Peter Hain

He held ministerial posts for 12 years in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments. He was the Secretary of State for Wales, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Leader of the Commons. He served as the Labour MP for Neath, south Wales, for 24 years; and has been a member of the House of Lords since 2015. Born in South Africa, he and his family, being opponents of apartheid, came to Britain in the 1960s; he made his name as an anti-apartheid activist, as while still a student he organised protest to disrupt a Springbok rugby tour of Britain in the winter of 1969-70 and successfully caused South Africa’s summer 1970 cricket tour of England to be cancelled.

Related News

  • Guarding

    Logistics contract

    by Mark Rowe

    A three-year contract with contract logistics firm Neovia Logistics has gone to Corps Security after a competitive tender process. Ten Corps officers…

  • Guarding

    TKC is B Corp Certified

    by Mark Rowe

    The Keyholding Company (TKC), the security services company, has become B Corp Certified. It means the guarding firm joins around 9,000 businesses…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close