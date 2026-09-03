The guarding firm Land Sheriffs is offering a new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) service. The firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors, delivers front line security, including mobile patrols, manned guarding, welfare patrol teams and CCTV deployment and monitoring, for clients across a range of sectors, notably rail. Land Sheriffs says it will be able to use real-time aerial imagery and intelligence to support security, surveillance and operational activities to deliver a view of their clients’ sites and assets.

James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs says: “We are always looking for ways to use innovation to further enhance the quality, effectiveness and safety of our security services. Our new drone capability gives our team an additional perspective, helping us gather intelligence, identify risks and make more informed decisions.”

UAVs can be used to conduct security and vulnerability surveys, helping identify vulnerabilities within site boundaries, assess perimeter integrity and detect areas that may be susceptible to unauthorised access or criminal activity. The tech will also support line of route and area assessments, allowing the guard firm to identify potential security risks, assess access points and infrastructure conditions, monitor changes and gather intelligence ahead of security operations or planned events.

James says: “Having an aerial view can provide a much more detailed picture than traditional ground-based inspections alone. It allows us to monitor large, remote or difficult-to-access areas more efficiently, while giving our teams the critical information they need to plan resources and respond appropriately.”

Drones can enhance ability to prevent and respond to trespass incidents. UAVs are able to monitor known hotspots and vulnerable areas, provide live situational updates and relay real-time intelligence to patrol teams, client representatives and, where appropriate, emergency services and police.

Land Sheriffs say that this situational awareness will support faster, more informed responses, while reducing the need for personnel to enter sites that may present elevated risks, whether difficult terrain, remote locations, unauthorised encampments or potentially hostile situations.

“Safety is one of the key considerations behind our new drone service. By gathering information remotely, we can reduce the exposure of our people to potentially hazardous or confrontational situations, ensuring they are only deployed when necessary and with a clearer understanding of the risks involved,” says James.

All the firm’s UAV operations will be undertaken in accordance with applicable UK aviation regulations, privacy requirements, client-specific protocols and operational procedures, the firm stresses. Pilots have been trained, authorised and are competent to conduct flights safely and professionally.

“By combining aerial intelligence with traditional security operations, we are even better positioned to protect both our personnel and our clients’ interests, enabling us to maintain the highest industry standards and deliver safer, smarter and more effective security solutions,” James adds.

Visit: www.landsheriffs.co.uk.