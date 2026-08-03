Raytec, barox partner

The manufacturer of Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches barox Kommunikation AG has partnered with Raytec whereby barox’s PoE Ethernet switch and media converter products can power Raytec’s VARIO2 IPPoE LED illuminators. Raytec is a UK-based manufacturer of LED lighting for security, CCTV surveillance, hazardous area, industrial and transport uses.

In response to client and project demand, and to support installers with their specification and set-up of PoE when installing Raytec LED illuminators, barox and Raytec have concluded ‘proof of concept’ testing. The testing involved Raytec’sVARIO2 IPPoE network range of illuminators which included IR, WL (white light) and hybrid options, and assessed device performance and compatibility with barox’s range of PoE Ethernet switches and media converters.

barox PoE switches and media converters were assessed for their delivery of power to the VARIO2 IPPoE range of illuminators; and the ability to remotely switch the illuminators on and off via the barox Smart functionality. Rudolf Rohr, barox co-founder and managing partner, said: “The device test yielded excellent results, with PoE being supplied to the Raytec illuminators and sustained by the barox switches. The certified barox/Raytec PoE integration enables LED lighting solutions to be configured and installed with complete confidence. barox switches, which cater for the demands of any PoE device, supply their 30, 60 or 90 Watts PoE in compliance with the IEEE802.3af/at/bt standards.”

The use of barox switches to supply PoE also allows remote on and off powering to the Raytec illuminators and surveillance cameras, potentially removing the need for engineers to go to site when an IP device has dropped offline. In the case of a power outage, the PoE management features available on barox switches also allow the ability to maintain the operation of critical devices and extend UPS battery life. Rudolf Rohr added: “On losing mains power supply, CCTV systems can provide temporary back-up power via a UPS battery pack. However, if the loss of mains power is prolonged, the local battery power can become depleted and the system blacks out. In this scenario, it would be ideal to prevent the total loss of power and system down-time by remotely switching off certain cameras and/or illuminators. Unlike with simple network PoE injectors, by using barox switches and its efficient PoE management, non-critical cameras or Illuminators can be automatically controlled, to extend battery autonomy.”

The ability to deliver and support multiple IEEE802.3 PoE standards – up to 90 Watts – on a single edge switch, stands barox apart from multiple Ethernet vendors in the market, according to the Swiss firm, enabling end users and systems integrators to power cameras, other IP devices and lighting solutions from a single switch.

Charlotte Lowdon-Smith, Marketing Communications Manager at Raytec said: “We’re always pleased to work with barox. The compatibility between our illuminators and their PoE switches and converters gives customers real confidence when specifying PoE for the VARIO2 range. This testing in particular confirmed that barox switches deliver reliable, sustained power to our VAR2-IPPOE-i6 and VAR2-POE-i8-1 illuminators, exactly the kind of proven compatibility systems integrators are looking for.”

To support the installation of Raytec VARIO2 LED illuminators with barox PoE, configuration information is available from barox on request.

Visit www.barox.uk.