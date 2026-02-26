Audio support

The life safety systems manufacturer, C-TEC, has added audio design and installation specialist Tremayne Crossley, pictured, to the Wigan firm’s sales and support. He has been taken on to assist the manufacturer’s customers with their hearing loop, infrared and thru-counter hearing assistance solutions and voice alarm installation enquiries.

Tremayne for many years worked at sister company SigNET AC, where he still has an active role, to see that C-TEC audio projects achieve audibility, intelligibility and reliability. With the firm saying demand for lockdown solutions is soaring since the passing into law of Martyn’s Law, the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, Tremayne will also be able to assist on some of the systems C-TEC offers, for example, on bigger projects which may require PA/VA (public address-voice alarm).

Charlotte Manley, C-TEC’s Sales Director, said: “Tremayne is friendly, hugely knowledgeable and always happy to help. By providing his services as a go-to-audio expert free-of-charge, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional sales and technical support to all our customers as and when they need it.”

