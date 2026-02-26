Change for sustainability

The padlock manufacturer Squire reports that in 2025 it imported 857kg of plastic packaging by weight – a 75 per cent reduction compared to 2024’s 3,364kg of plastic packaging imported. The company’s phasing out non-recyclable materials. It’s moved away from plastic-heavy packaging formats, replacing blister packs with boxed and carded alternatives where possible. This transition has already led to a reduction in plastic used across the business.

The company adds that it’s working with its manufacturing partners to see that packaging materials are recyclable and aligned with the company’s sustainability aims and wider UK guidelines. The firm says that sustainability considerations are in every packaging design decision, as the firm explores alternatives that balance the environment, product integrity and retail compliance. UK packaging legislation, including the Extended Producer Responsibility framework, places greater accountability on manufacturers for the environmental impact of packaging they place on the market. By reducing unnecessary plastic, increasing the use of recyclable materials and reviewing packaging formats across its range, Squire says it’s working to align with requirements while supporting the wider aim of packaging sustainability and recycling in the UK.

More widelt the firm looks to environmental impact across operations, products and packaging. Certified to ISO 14001 (the international standard for environmental management) since 2010, Squire reviews its environmental performance, with initiatives spanning energy efficiency, waste reduction, responsible material use and recyclability. Packaging changes are one of several steps being taken, besides investment in renewable energy, resource management and responsible manufacturing practices.

Terry White, National Field Sales Manager at Squire, said: “Reducing plastic and improving the sustainability of our packaging is a key focus for Squire. By making considered changes to how our products are packaged and working closely with our supply partners, we’re taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to support our retail customers. The feedback we’ve received so far has been extremely encouraging.”

Visit: https://squirelocks.co.uk/.