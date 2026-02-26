Change for sustainability

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 26, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Commissioning Engineer – Fire Systems / Dublin
Fire Service Engineer Dublin / Dublin
Technical Project Manager / London
Field Service Technician – Columbus, GA / Columbus, GA
Security Project Estimator / London, UK
Fire & Security Tutor – Dagenham / Dagenham
Fire & Security Tutor – Watford / Watford
Mechanical Maintenance engineer / England
Security Service Engineer / England
Lead Fire Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Physical Security

Change for sustainability

by Mark Rowe

The padlock manufacturer Squire reports that in 2025 it imported 857kg of plastic packaging by weight – a 75 per cent reduction compared to 2024’s 3,364kg of plastic packaging imported. The company’s phasing out non-recyclable materials. It’s moved away from plastic-heavy packaging formats, replacing blister packs with boxed and carded alternatives where possible. This transition has already led to a reduction in plastic used across the business.

The company adds that it’s working with its manufacturing partners to see that packaging materials are recyclable and aligned with the company’s sustainability aims and wider UK guidelines. The firm says that sustainability considerations are in every packaging design decision, as the firm explores alternatives that balance the environment, product integrity and retail compliance. UK packaging legislation, including the Extended Producer Responsibility framework, places greater accountability on manufacturers for the environmental impact of packaging they place on the market. By reducing unnecessary plastic, increasing the use of recyclable materials and reviewing packaging formats across its range, Squire says it’s working to align with requirements while supporting the wider aim of packaging sustainability and recycling in the UK.

More widelt the firm looks to environmental impact across operations, products and packaging. Certified to ISO 14001 (the international standard for environmental management) since 2010, Squire reviews its environmental performance, with initiatives spanning energy efficiency, waste reduction, responsible material use and recyclability. Packaging changes are one of several steps being taken, besides investment in renewable energy, resource management and responsible manufacturing practices.

Terry White, National Field Sales Manager at Squire, said: “Reducing plastic and improving the sustainability of our packaging is a key focus for Squire. By making considered changes to how our products are packaged and working closely with our supply partners, we’re taking meaningful steps to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to support our retail customers. The feedback we’ve received so far has been extremely encouraging.”

Visit: https://squirelocks.co.uk/.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close