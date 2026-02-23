Ciqurix Ltd has become the first manufacturer to gain certification under the new LPS 1976 Video Flame Detection Standard. Its FC-XFP detectors (part of the Ciqurix CORE video flame detection system) received approval (Certificate No. 1852a) from the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), part of the building safety product testing body BRE Global.

The certification marks a milestone in fire detection, providing a first research-based international benchmark for intelligent Video Flame Detection (VFD). LPS 1976 is the result of several years of testing, drawing on contributions from LPCB, industry figures, the Fire Industry Association (FIA) and product manufacturers. Until now, specifiers and regulators had no dedicated standard against which to validate video flame detection technology.

Video flame detection is increasingly used in large, complex, or high-airflow settings, where traditional heat or smoke detectors can struggle. Use cases include waste processing sites, manufacturing plants, warehouses, tunnels and transportation hubs. The Ciqurix CORE uses infrared video analytics and visual imaging to identify flames, within seconds, and trigger the fire detection system. It can also provide operators and first responders with live video verification and situational awareness. The product is now deployed in 16 countries. The certificate was formally presented to Ciqurix by senior BRE representatives during a ceremony at the London Build Expo in London in November.

Paul Seligman, Chief Executive Officer, Ciqurix, said: “When we first set out to create a video flame detection system, we were told it couldn’t be done, especially not by a small company with no existing market and a product we had to invent from scratch. I’m immensely proud to see that same innovation becoming the world’s first system accredited under LPS 1976.

“Independent certification provides the confidence that customers and regulators need. This is a major step forward for fire safety innovation and for the industries that depend on early, reliable flame detection in the most challenging environments.”

And Jane Fields, Managing Director, BRE Assurance, said: “Many standards are written around a table. What makes this one different is that it was built through actual experimental testing, collaboration with industry experts and real experience of how these technologies behave in the service environment. By grounding the standard in research, we’ve given the industry a credible, globally applicable framework that both supports manufacturers and enhances safety.”

Visit www.ciqurix.com.

