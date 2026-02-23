Video flame detection

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, February 23, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Site Based Fire Alarm Engineer / South London
Mobile Fire Alarm Engineer / Letchworth
Fire Alarm Service Engineer / South
BDM / Nottinghamshire
BDM / West Midlands
Structured Cabling Project Manager / England
Security Engineer / England
Fire Installation Engineer / England
Fire Project Manager / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Post a Job Ad
Fire

Video flame detection

by Mark Rowe

Ciqurix Ltd has become the first manufacturer to gain certification under the new LPS 1976 Video Flame Detection Standard. Its FC-XFP detectors (part of the Ciqurix CORE video flame detection system) received approval (Certificate No. 1852a) from the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), part of the building safety product testing body BRE Global.

The certification marks a milestone in fire detection, providing a first research-based international benchmark for intelligent Video Flame Detection (VFD).  LPS 1976 is the result of several years of testing, drawing on contributions from LPCB, industry figures, the Fire Industry Association (FIA) and product manufacturers. Until now, specifiers and regulators had no dedicated standard against which to validate video flame detection technology.

Video flame detection is increasingly used in large, complex, or high-airflow settings, where traditional heat or smoke detectors can struggle. Use cases include waste processing sites, manufacturing plants, warehouses, tunnels and transportation hubs. The Ciqurix CORE uses infrared video analytics and visual imaging to identify flames, within seconds, and trigger the fire detection system.  It can also provide operators and first responders with live video verification and situational awareness. The product is now deployed in 16 countries. The certificate was formally presented to Ciqurix by senior BRE representatives during a ceremony at the London Build Expo in London in November.

Paul Seligman, Chief Executive Officer, Ciqurix, said: “When we first set out to create a video flame detection system, we were told it couldn’t be done, especially not by a small company with no existing market and a product we had to invent from scratch. I’m immensely proud to see that same innovation becoming the world’s first system accredited under LPS 1976.

“Independent certification provides the confidence that customers and regulators need. This is a major step forward for fire safety innovation and for the industries that depend on early, reliable flame detection in the most challenging environments.”

And Jane Fields, Managing Director, BRE Assurance, said: “Many standards are written around a table. What makes this one different is that it was built through actual experimental testing, collaboration with industry experts and real experience of how these technologies behave in the service environment. By grounding the standard in research, we’ve given the industry a credible, globally applicable framework that both supports manufacturers and enhances safety.”

Visit www.ciqurix.com.

RedBook Live listings

Certification details can be found on RedBook Live:

https://www.redbooklive.com/product-listing/49207

https://www.redbooklive.com/product-listing/49208.

Related News

  • Fire

    Manager of product management

    by Mark Rowe

    Fire detection product and fire panel manufacturer Kentec Electronics has appointed Gaurav Arora as General Manager, Product Management and Technical Support. Managing…

  • Fire

    Excellence awards

    by Mark Rowe

    World Excellence Awards, that runs the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), have launched the Fire Resilience Excellence Awards (FREAs). The FREAs are…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close