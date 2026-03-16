Camera-to-cloud connection

The video surveillance product manufacturer i-Pro, and Milestone Systems , the video management software (VMS) developer, have announced that selected cameras now support native camera-to-cloud connectivity within Milestone’s video surveillance-as-a-service platform, Arcules.

The integration enables i-PRO cameras to connect to Milestone’s Arcules cloud without requiring on-site servers, recorders, or hardware gateways. By combining i-PRO’s AI-enabled edge hardware with Arcules’ cloud, users can deploy a serverless video infrastructure, the firms say. Milestone’s Arcules platform delivers cloud video management, including live monitoring, playback, event search, mobile access, alert management, and case handling tools.

Camera to Cloud

With camera-to-cloud support, i-PRO cameras operate as intelligent edge devices that send encrypted video and event data to the Arcules platform. Embedded edge AI analytics processes people and vehicle detection within the camera. Only relevant metadata and event-based footage are sent to the cloud, reducing bandwidth use, the company adds. The local SD card storage adds resilience where bandwidth is lacking; and ensures video continuity during temporary network interruptions. Customers can choose SD card storage without proprietary lock-in, as part of i-PRO’s open hardware philosophy, the firm adds.

For those operating hybrid networks, deployments can integrate alongside Milestone XProtect VMS installations. This allows customers to update at their own pace without requiring a full system replacement.

AI and cyber

As for AI governance, i-PRO products are developed under its ISO/IEC 42001 AI management framework and support NDAA and TAA compliance. AI processing at the edge reduces unnecessary transmission of raw video and supports privacy-conscious deployments. By generating descriptive metadata within the camera before transmission to the Arcules cloud, a user can balance operational insight with data protection, the firms add. Arcules extends protection into the cloud with end‑to‑end encryption, user controls, and continuous compliance – using Google Cloud’s six‑layer security model and continuous monitoring to protect video data at every layer

i-PRO cameras also offer secure boot technology, secured storage, certificate-based authentication, and hardened device architecture to protect data integrity in distributed and cloud-managed settings.

Cloud Ecosystem

The integration includes a selection of i‑PRO S‑series camera models, and support will continue to expand across the wider i‑PRO line-up throughout 2026. It’s for indoor and outdoor use, the firms say, across retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, and multi-site enterprises.

“Cloud is not about forcing a single architecture, it’s about giving customers freedom and flexibility of choice,” said Philippe Henaine, Manager, Strategic Partners at i‑PRO. “With Camera to Cloud connectivity in Milestone’s Arcules platform, i‑PRO is enabling a cloud model where intelligence starts at the edge and scales securely into the cloud, allowing organizations to modernize at their own pace without compromising performance, cybersecurity, or openness.

And Sebastian Döllner, Vice President, Technology Partnerships and Open Platform, at Milestone said: “Cloud is transforming how organizations manage and secure video data, and with the addition of i-PRO cameras, Milestone continues to accelerate the shift toward cloud-optimized, serverless video architecture. By expanding the range of cloud-ready devices, even more customers are empowered to adopt the right mix of technology for their operational and budget requirements. This is what our open platform philosophy is all about, and together with partners like industry leading i-PRO, we are shaping intelligent solutions that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs.”

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