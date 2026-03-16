Solution that fits the application

A trial of a security product before a rollout ensures that products fit operational requirements and perform as intended. This approach is particularly common when evaluating new technologies that change how security tasks such as site surveillance, false alarm reduction and keyholding are managed. Hence, proof of concept trials as a stage in the decision-making process. Stuart Wheeler, Managing Director of Keynetics, outlines what determines whether a security product trial succeeds or fails, factors that often have little to do with the system’s technical performance.

One of the most important considerations before any trial begins is whether the proposed solution is genuinely suitable for the application. In some cases, systems are sold without enough consideration of operational realities or long-term impact.

Requirements must be assessed. A solution that fails to deliver the intended benefits, or one that is over-engineered and overly complex for a simple application, is unlikely to be successful, Keynetics suggests.

Stuart says: “Before discussing our keyholding solutions, we spend time understanding a potential client’s requirements and expectations in detail. In some cases, this allows us to highlight additional operational benefits based on our experience with similar projects. In others, we are not hesitant to walk away if we believe the client would benefit more from a different solution or approach altogether.”

This consultation stage is critical to ensure budgets are not wasted on solving a problem that will need to be revisited. It can also uncover other use cases and benefits that support internal buy-in, helping drive acceptance among key decision-makers and day-to-day users.

A trial plan

For physical security, simply installing a small number of units across an estate to see how they perform is rarely an effective way to assess a system. Without structure, “proof of concept” exercises often fail to demonstrate real operational value. An evaluation plan is a vital document and one that is frequently overlooked. At a minimum, it should set out the purpose of the implementation, the problem the solution is intended to address, key stakeholders and system users, timelines, including learning and adoption periods, as well as clear KPIs and expected outcomes.

“The product introduction and adoption stage deserves separate attention,” Stuart says. “If training is required but never delivered, resistance to using the system can follow. In the worst case, the solution may never be properly tested in live conditions, leading to delays or outright rejection.

“That is why we focus on a joint effort between us as the supplier and the client. We ensure all stakeholders understand how to use SentriGuard, our latest keyholding system, through training guides, videos and online sessions, regardless of how user friendly the system may appear.”

Agreed timelines

Security operations are often reactive by nature. Incident response and day-to-day firefighting can consume time and resources, making it easy for new initiatives to lose momentum. As a result, a product evaluation is sometimes paused or abandoned as priorities shift or key stakeholders change roles or leave altogether. This can set the project back, requiring the solution to be reintroduced to new decision-makers. In some cases, however, recurring issues force a rapid full rollout, bypassing the evaluation stage entirely and introducing additional risk.

Adhering to agreed trial timelines is essential. These should be realistic, clearly defined and supported by a robust project management approach. Doing so helps maintain momentum and supports a proactive approach, ensuring security infrastructure is ready to respond effectively to future threats.

Dialogue after rollout

Reaching the end of a successful trial and completing a full rollout is a positive milestone, but it should not mark the end of the journey. Communication between client and supplier helps ensure systems continue to deliver value, whether through feature optimisation, new integrations or future development driven by user feedback.

“Our ongoing partnerships with clients help shape new software features that address specific operational needs and integrate with other security systems,” Stuart says. “Many of the ideas we are currently developing have come directly from feedback provided by users in the field.”