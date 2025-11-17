Investigation software landmark

The investigative software firm Altia is hailing the 20th anniversary of its flagship Financial Investigation Toolkit (FIT), as used by every one of the UK’s 45 police forces. Launched in 2005 by the Nottingham-based company, FIT is in use by law enforcement, government agencies, and corporates to enable investigators to tackle fraud, trace financial crime, and lead to prosecutions.
