Investigation software landmark

The investigative software firm Altia is hailing the 20th anniversary of its flagship Financial Investigation Toolkit (FIT), as used by every one of the UK’s 45 police forces. Launched in 2005 by the Nottingham-based company, FIT is in use by law enforcement, government agencies, and corporates to enable investigators to tackle fraud, trace financial crime, and lead to prosecutions.

FIT serves 297 organisations across 24 countries. The company aims to expand its reach further. Among users are Great Western Railway, the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Sussex County Council. Last year, the South West London Fraud Partnership used FIT to automate its financial analysis, reducing review times of tenancy fraud cases by up to 90 per cent. Most recently the software supported Canada-based Calgary Police Service recover more than $8m of assets in an investigation. Meanwhile, in Australia, it helped a government-backed organisation uncover the crimes of a financial administrator who defrauded a vulnerable woman out of more than $170,000.

Huw Bristow, Chief Technology Officer at of Altia, said: “For two decades, FIT has been at the heart of law enforcement’s fight against financial crime. When we first developed the software, we wanted to empower investigators to work smarter, and today, seeing every UK police force depend on FIT is incredibly rewarding and we’re looking forward to increasing its use around the world.

“Its growth has been driven by one simple mission, helping the professionals on the front line uncover the truth faster and with greater confidence.”