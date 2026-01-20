CATEGORIES
IP Products

AI video surveillance for logistics

by Mark Rowe

Logistics firms are being tasked with a lot, from improving shipping times and supply chain efficiency to keeping costs down, navigating global complexity, and reducing losses. Increasingly, the sector is being targeted by criminals aiming for goods with a high resale value, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and essential commodities.

The losses incurred by operators within Europe are significant, about €8.2 billion annually, with warehouses being the most targeted location, accounting for 41 per cent of recorded incidents in the UK and Europe. Fraud and vandalism are other concerns for logistics leaders, leading to equipment or vehicle downtime, shipment delays, and customer dissatisfaction.

Onsite security

In this environment, traditional security measures are no longer enough. AI-powered video surveillance provides a more dynamic solution, continuously scanning for unusual activity, issuing real-time alerts for events that require review, and alerting operators to potential intruders, theft, vandalism or other suspicious behaviours.

Video systems offer multiple layers of protection, covering everything from loading areas and main entrances to processing hubs and car parks. Consolidating all camera, sensors, scheduling, alarm monitoring, and access control insights into a central place ensures operators are fully updated on who is onsite, if they are authorised to be there, the status and location of stock and vehicles, potential intrusion and more.

Value-added operational insights

AI-powered video goes beyond merely improving security by additionally enhancing operational efficiency. By integrating AI video analytics with warehouse management systems (WMS), logistics companies can obtain deeper insights into their workflows and fine-tune their processes to reduce potential losses, improve scheduling, and streamline the flow of goods.

AI can help identify bottlenecks, underutilised spaces, potential equipment failure (or the need to service machinery), out-of-place packages, and slow-moving processes that may cause delays.

As part of its queue management and safety feature, Hanwha Vision’s new AI-driven Logistics Solution can closely monitor activities in loading bays, tracking if the right vehicles are parked where they should be, if they are receiving the right packages and, equally important, how long they are taking to achieve full load times.

Automation for added efficiency

AI-powered video systems can automate some tasks to free up operators to focus on higher-level strategic activities. It’s estimated that the use of automation and AI by logistics companies could save up to 20pc in operational costs. Whitelisted vehicles can be automatically identified and allowed onsite via connected barriers, and important messages to wear PPE or use a specific route can be relayed using integrated digital signage, for example.

Hanwha Vision’s Dual-Lens Barcode Reader Camera uses AI for barcode label detection on high-speed conveyor belts, making it easier for operators to find labels efficiently and track shipments with barcode information and history in real-time. Since footage and barcode information is captured in a single device, operators can check location, time and footage details of parcels and events without switching systems, further improving team efficiency.

Ultimately, using AI and automation in warehouse and inventory management boosts traceability, reduces shipping efforts and returns, and improves customer satisfaction.

Powering data-driven decisions

Over time, the data collected by video systems can influence future strategy and help leaders to identify the key drivers behind delays. Consolidating information and real-time analytics supports leaders in analysing the vast amounts of data coming in from all parts of the supply chain.

For logistics leaders, this means fewer operational blind spots and less time lost to disputes, downtime, or avoidable risks. Automated reporting and clear records also help companies prove compliance more easily, reducing liability in the event of accidents or claims. With regulators tightening standards and customers demanding transparency, these benefits quickly add up.

A more efficient future

The logistics sector is rapidly evolving and the surveillance solutions developed for it are matching this pace of progression. AI-powered video solutions now deliver much more than just security, becoming key strategic tools that improve efficiency, compliance, and long-term growth. To achieve these benefits, it is crucial to identify the right video surveillance partner, along with the right AI-enabled solutions.

