January 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026
Physical Security

Abloy UK’s 2026 course calendar

by Mark Rowe

The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK has announced its 2026 Academy training dates, covering security and access control specification and installation. The Abloy Academy offers training courses including Foundations, Foundations Plus, practical Digital Access Solutions (DAS) sessions, and RIBA-accredited CPD training.

The Foundations Course provides a full-day introduction to the core standards and legislation applicable to door sets and access control, helping delegates understand how different hardware and configurations affect compliance and safety. It covers key standards including for fire doors, escape routes and door hardware performance, and is suitable for installers, security managers, specifiers, facilities teams and end-users.  Then the Foundations Plus Course offers compliance insight for those who have completed Foundations. It explores further standards interpretation, specification requirements for electric locking and access control, and practical considerations for door types and fail-safe/fail-secure scenarios.

The DAS training focuses on Abloy’s digital access products, including CLIQ and other digital key systems, at the Academy. Attendees gain skills in installation, system configuration, product analysis and application case studies that reflect real-world project demands, the firm adds.

Abloy UK’s RIBA-approved CPDs, online and face-to-face, cover themes such as Digital Transformation in Physical Security, Electrical Locking for Fire and Escape Doors, Escape Door Systems (EN 13637) and Wireless Access Control. These sessions support architects and designers with professional development while offering understanding of access control standards and technology trends.

Pat Jefferies, Commercial Director at Abloy UK, leads the Foundations courses. He said: “Our Foundations training is about building confidence while ensuring competence and compliance. Whether delegates are new to access control or looking to strengthen their technical knowledge, these courses provide a solid grounding in standards, legislation and best practice that can be applied immediately on site or at the specification stage, supporting safer, more effective access solutions across the built environment.”

And Johnathon Dale, Digital Access Solutions (DAS) Academy Manager at Abloy UK, added: “Digital Access Solutions give organisations far greater control, flexibility and visibility over their access environments.

“Through our DAS training, we help attendees understand how digital key systems can enhance security, simplify access management and reduce the risks associated with lost or unmanaged keys, while ensuring solutions are specified and installed correctly for real-world applications.”

In person training courses take place at Abloy UK’s facilities in Willenhall, West Midlands, and most courses are offered free with lunch provided; besides online webinars.

For the full 2026 calendar, detailed course outlines and to book a place on any session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZlDKoi.

